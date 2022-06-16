"No moment is too big for him... I don't know how he is able to do it" - Steph Curry backs Golden State Warriors teammate to have mammoth Game 6

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are on the cusp of glory once again, needing a single victory against the Boston Celtics to win his fourth championship.

The Warriors will play the Celtics in Game 6 on Thursday in Boston in a game that could cement the legacy of Draymond Green, Curry and Klay Thompson.

When asked about how fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson produced his famous Game 6 performances numerous times, Curry said:

"I will in no way infringe upon that nickname for Klay. I'm just going to do my job, help us get a win. Enjoy what that would actually mean. But, 'Game 6 Klay' is ... I don't know how he's been able to do it. Like, just his personality, no moment's too big for him, in terms of just hooping and enjoying himself and embracing hostile crowds.

"Obviously, the OKC (Thunder) game is the one at the top of the list."

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson: The Splash Brothers

Klay Thompson is one of the greatest shooters of all time, close behind his Splash Brother, Steph Curry.

An elite "3 and D" specialist, Thompson's ability to knock down shots from the 3-point line remains his best weapon. Klay is also an elite defender who has held multiple superstars to poor performances when it matters most.

Thompson has contributed strongly to the Golden State Warriors' previous three championships.

The birth of "Game 6 Klay" took place in Oklahoma. With the Warriors down 3-2 in a seven-game series against the Thunder, Thompson answered the call to help Golden State even the series. Thompson dropped a staggering 41 points in a 108-101 win. He did so in spectacular fashion, making a playoff-record 11 3-pointers.

He shot 61.1% (11 of 18) from beyond the arc and needed just two trips to the free-throw line to round off a storybook ending for the sniper.

Since then, the two-time All-NBA shooting guard has had multiple, awe-inspiring Game 6 performances.

Other big Game 6 performances include 2016 at Cleveland (25 points) and 2018 against Houston (35 points, nine 3-pointers). Plus, he came up big in 2019 at Houston (27 points, seven 3-pointers) and against Toronto (30 points, four 3-pointers).

Thompson's poise and execution has enabled himself and the Warriors' franchise to find success over the past decade.

