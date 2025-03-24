"No one is afraid of them" - Ex-Lakers sees major flaw in Cleveland Cavaliers' title pursuit

The Cleveland Cavaliers are having an incredible season after starting with 15 straight wins. They lead the Eastern Conference with a 57-14 record and their title hopes are looking brighter than ever.

While fans and media are excited about the Cavaliers' chances, former Lakers guard Patrick Beverley isn’t. On Monday, Beverley mentioned a flaw he sees in the Cavs' title ambitions as the playoffs approach during an episode of "The Pat Bev Podcast."

“No one’s afraid of them," said Beverley. "And I love this player to death. If Darius Garland can step up and be Darius Garland every single game in the playoffs. The minute he chooses not to take defense serious, they’re gonna lose.”

“The minute Donovan Mitchell doesn’t take defense serious and depends on those big mfs to challenge everything at the rim and put them in foul trouble, they’re gonna lose,” Beverley said.

Despite the flaw explained by Beverley, the Cavaliers have been called title favorites. Their four-game losing streak between March 16 to 21 proved that games are only going to get tougher as the season reaches its climax.

The Cavs are currently +500 to win the NBA title, behind the Boston Celtics (+215) and OKC Thunder (+225). Dethroning the Celtics as the best team in the East will be a good way to give a hint of their title credentials.

Cavaliers coach speaks after team snaps four-game losing streak

The Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday. This much-needed win got them back on track in their pursuit of securing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Despite their proximity to securing home-court advantage through the playoffs, Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson emphasized that his team cannot afford to coast into the postseason.

"I don't think we can afford to cruise [through March], quite honestly. We are still in 'get ready for playoff' mode," said Atkinson after the win on Sunday.

"Now, that being said, we have rested some guys, especially on this hellacious trip we're on, so we've done that, but we're definitely not in cruise control or take the pedal of the gas. I don't think we can afford to do that."

While it’s never an easy task, Cleveland must find a way to close out the season while getting ready for the playoffs. Their fans will be expecting so much after one of the best starts in league history.

