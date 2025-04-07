"No one betting on you bum": NBA fans clown Jaylen Brown for his heated parlay rant

Jaylen Brown recently revealed the type of toxic messages he receives from sports bettors who blame him for ruining their parlays. The Boston Celtics star expresses his frustration, admitting to being disgusted by the same and claiming that he would beat such detractors up if they ever met.

“If one of you parlay f**kers runs up on me, I’mma f**k you up. I’m telling you—try it if you want to. That’s all I’mma say,” Brown said on "Million Dollaz Worth of Game."

A clip of the moment from the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast quickly went viral, but instead of showing support or sympathizing with him, many social media users responded with even more trolling.

“No one betting on you bum stfu bum,” @Isleepaddict wrote.

“Smart bettors know not to put you in parlay,” @PvtrickKelly said.

“We not betting on one hand man,” another user wrote.

“JB usually my favorite guy on the court at all times. That being said, we don’t bet on you much brother lol,” @Jawny1983 said.

“you a under guy anyway, JB,” a user trolled him.

“NO ONE is putting Jaylen brown in a parlay lol,” a detractor wrote.

Jaylen Brown has witnessed a slight dip in his production, putting up merely 22.5 points per game - his lowest-scoring season since the 2019-2020 campaign. However, he’s made up for his lack of scoring by averaging a career-best 4.6 assists along with 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Jaylen Brown expresses admiration for Stephen Curry

On the same episode of the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast on Monday, Jaylen Brown weighed in on the endless debate over the greatest point guard of all time.

The topic that has split the NBA world into two major groups – those supporting Magic Johnson and those backing Stephen Curry.

Brown made it clear where he stands, siding with Team Curry.

“I’m going to go with Steph. I think Steph is the greatest PG of all time,” Brown said (timestamp 31:44 onwards).

Brown tipped his hat to the Golden State Warriors legend due to his influence in the point guard position.

“Obviously, point guard play has evolved. It’s not just about setting guys up anymore, but the way Curry shoots the three, when he’s on the floor, it opens up everything for everyone else. So, I’m going to go with Steph,” Brown concluded.

Interestingly, it was Steph Curry who denied Jaylen Brown his first NBA championship in 2022. Additionally, Curry also seems to put up stats better than his career averages against Brown, averaging 25.9 points and 5.1 assists in the 20 matchups.

Yet, despite such setbacks, JB still chose Curry as his pick for the greatest point guard of all time.

