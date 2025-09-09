  • home icon
"No one is close to Steph Curry" - Patrick Beverley schools streamer N3on for comparing 4x champ's elite skillset to Fred Van Vleet

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 09, 2025 00:10 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Patrick Beverley stops N3on after his hot take on Steph Curry (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley is one of the most vocal in the media space. With his show, the "Pat Bev Podcast," he's had various connections outside of the basketball space as well. His latest collaboration was with famous Twitch streamer N3on. The former Milwaukee Bucks guard helped him work on his jumpshot during a workout.

Beverley was giving him advice on his follow-up. The three-time All-Defensive player told the streamer not to backpedal after a jumpshot. He said that the only player who can do that is Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

He also repeated multiple times that no one is comparable to the four-time NBA champion.

"(The) only person who gets away with it, Steph Curry," Beverley said.

The streamer replied that he wants to be like Curry, which is why he's practicing his jumpshot. Beverley stopped him and said that there's no other person like the Warriors icon.

"Okay, but there's no one like him. Let's get that clear. No one's like him at all. No one would even be close to him. It's no one close... He's the best shooter to ever touch a ball, okay?

This led N3on to make an interesting comparison.

"You know who gives me a resemblance of him? Fred VanVleet," N3on stated.
Patrick Beverley immediately rebuked the controversial take.

"No. No one is close to Steph Curry. You can ask any basketball player."

While the Houston Rockets guard is an exceptional player who has been a one-time All-Star and a one-time champion, Curry, a two-time MVP, is in a league of his own.

Beverley is a player who has witnessed that, given his experience playing against both stars in the league.

Patrick Beverley confirmed with N3on that James Harden watches his streams

N3on is one of the biggest James Harden fans. When he got a chance to meet the LA Clippers star in March, he couldn't help but tell the former MVP how much he looks up to him.

Before he met Harden, however, he had former NBA player Michael Beasley on his stream. Beasley poked the bear when he said that the 11-time All-Star is the "easiest player to guard." Following that, the three-time Scoring Champion had 50 points against the Detroit Pistons.

While N3on had Harden's former teammate, Patrick Beverley, on stream, he asked him if the 2012 Sixth Man of the Year hates him because of that. However, Beverley told the streamer that Harden is a fan of what he does on stream.

"Hell nah, that's the homie. Beard f**ks with you. How you think he knows your s**t?" said Pat Bev.

After what Patrick Beverley said, N3on couldn't help but smile knowing that Harden watches his streams.

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
