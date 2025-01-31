"No one more deserving": Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry makes feelings clear on Miami guard earning his first NBA All-Star nod

In the midst of a breakout season for the Miami Heat, Tyler Herro has added another accolade to his list of career achievements. Following this news, his girlfriend took to social media to put out a heartfelt message.

Herro has long been a key contributor for the Heat, winning Sixth Man of the Year back in the 2021-22 season. However, this season, he's taken his game to new heights.

Putting up the best numbers of his NBA career to date, Tyler Herro was in consideration for an All-Star nod. His selection became official Thursday night when the reserves were announced on "Inside The NBA." Other notable Eastern Conference reserves include Jaylen Brown, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham.

When news of Herro's selection broke, his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, made a post for him on her Instagram story. Though biased, she felt he was more than worthy of being selected.

"you're a star! no one more deserving"

Herro has arguably been the best performer on the Heat through the first half of the season. Through 45 games, he is averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. With his impressive play, Herro will now have the opportunity to represent the franchise at All-Star weekend.

Henry is a fitness influencer on social media and has been romantically involved with the Heat guard since 2020. Since they started dating, the couple has welcomed two children.

Tyler Herro's former coach applauds him after All-Star nomination

Tyler Herro's girlfriend was not the only person who went out of their way to congratulate him on his All-Star selection. One of his former coaches also took to social media to give his thoughts on the young guard's latest achievement.

Before being drafted 13th overall by the Miami Heat in 2019, Herro spent his lone college season at Kentucky. He is one of many NBA talents who has had the opportunity to play under legendary coach John Calipari.

Calipari is known for keeping in touch with his former players and made sure to give Tyler Herro his flowers upon being named an All-Star. The longtime coach made a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday dubbing him one of the hardest-working players he's ever had.

"Tyler Herro was named to the NBA All-Star team. I could not be more proud and happy for him. One of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached, it is well deserved!"

Herro performed well on Calipari at Kentucky, averaging 14.0 points and 2.5 assists as a freshman. He's continued to work hard at his craft, resulting in him being named to an All-Star team.

The Heat guard is among the numerous NBA stars who will be making the trip to Chase Center (home of the Golden State Warriors) for All-Star weekend. The game itself is set to be played on February 16, with tip-off slated for 8:00 pm Eastern Time.

