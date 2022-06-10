“No one’s endured as much hate as LeBron, the hype and what he’s done, you think about Jordan, he didn’t have to experience that” - 7x All-Star says he would’ve liked to play with LeBron James, says LeBron is the glue guy

Former NBA star Grant Hill revealed that LeBron James is one player from the current generation who he would love to team up with. The seven-time All-Star was one of the most talented players of the '90s. However, injuries hampered his career, and he failed to reach the expected standards.

LeBron James, on the other hand, is one of the most decorated athletes in the NBA. James and Hill teaming up would be exciting to watch as both had the ability to torment defenses with their athletic abilities. The 49-year-old recently appeared on "All the Smoke." He shared a few interesting stories from his career and also spoke about why he would like to team up with LeBron James.

"I mean right now, obviously, he's getting up there, and things are a bit crazy in LA, but I would have liked to play with LeBron. I don't know LeBron like that, but we've been good. I'm not in his circle like that, but I think everybody that plays with him, he's like the glue guy. The guys that play with him love him, like he's inclusive, you know. He thinks the game at a high level," said Hill when asked about a player from the current generation he would want to play with.

Grant Hill was extremely appreciative of LeBron James and his game. He also stated that the 37-year-old had to endure a lot of hate compared to any other player in the NBA. Speaking more about "The Kid from Akron," he said:

"I also think, no one's endured as much hate as LeBron. The hype and what he's done, you think about Jordan didn't have to experience that, like we played in the 90s. It was talk radio, maybe the newspapers, but you didn't hear the noise. You didn't hear the slander and now for someone like him, the face of the franchise who's been so good, but he's got to endure so much."

Ballislife.com @Ballislife

Playing without Kyrie & Kevin Love, the Cavs beat the Warriors and took a 2-1 lead behind 40 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST, 4 STL, 2 BLK from LeBron James 7 YEARS AGO TODAYPlaying without Kyrie & Kevin Love, the Cavs beat the Warriors and took a 2-1 lead behind 40 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST, 4 STL, 2 BLK from LeBron James 7 YEARS AGO TODAY 👑Playing without Kyrie & Kevin Love, the Cavs beat the Warriors and took a 2-1 lead behind 40 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST, 4 STL, 2 BLK from LeBron James https://t.co/jWuIAQtxAN

LeBron James and Grant Hill never got to square off when Hill was in his prime. During his All-Star years, the seven-time All-Star was a tough player to guard. LeBron James' game in the initial years was quit similar to Hill's when he was young. Both would certainly tear up defenses, but like many others, this will remain another "what if they played together" duo in the NBA.

🏁 DCP 🏁 @lelaker6



Peak Year 26/7/5 on 49% FG



One of the most talented small forwards ever with a mixture of LeBron and MJs game imo



If it wasn’t for the Pistons and Magic mishandling his injured ankle easily a top 75 all time a couple months ago GRANT HILL 🍿Peak Year 26/7/5 on 49% FGOne of the most talented small forwards ever with a mixture of LeBron and MJs game imoIf it wasn’t for the Pistons and Magic mishandling his injured ankle easily a top 75 all time a couple months ago GRANT HILL 🍿Peak Year 26/7/5 on 49% FG One of the most talented small forwards ever with a mixture of LeBron and MJs game imo ✅If it wasn’t for the Pistons and Magic mishandling his injured ankle easily a top 75 all time a couple months ago 🔥 https://t.co/hOI54kYYgO

How good was prime Grant Hill?

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

Grant Hill made his way into the league after getting drafted third overall by the Detroit Pistons in 1994. He was instantly impactful for them, averaging 19.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG and 5.0 APG in his first year. Hill's performances helped him win a place on the All-Star team. He later also went on to win Rookie of the Year honors with Jason Kidd.

His crossovers and game in transition were considered elite. He was a human highlight reel who dunked over opponents with ease. Grant Hill was a true master of his craft, but ankle injuries took a lot of time away from his career.

Although he had some good years with the Orlando Magic, Hill was never able to get back to his pre-injury level. His career may not have ended with many accolades, but Grant Hill always amazed fans with his performances on the court.

