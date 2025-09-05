"No one is safe from skinny Luka": Fans erupt as Luka Doncic shows no mercy dunking on 6'8" dad during Slovenia warmups

Luka Doncic is arguably in the best shape of his career while playing for the Slovenia in EuroBasket 2025. The LA Lakers star transformed himself this offseason and checked in to the tournament with a slimmer build.He led Slovenia to a third-place finish in the group stage and will face Italy on Sunday in the Round of 16. A video from Team Slovenia's warmup session went viral on social media on Friday.Luka dunked on his 6-foot-8 father, Sasa Doncic. After Luka posterized him, he went over to Sasa and hugged him.Fans loved the father-son interaction and shared their reactions on X.&quot;No one is safe from skinny Luka this season. Not even his dad!😤,&quot; NBA Memes tweeted.&quot;No one is safe when Luka is coming down the lane, not even his own dad. 🤣,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Lmfao Luka got no chill on his father lol 🤣😂,&quot; a fan wrote.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;This is normal… Typically the first person you dunk on is your father or brother. Just how it goes,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;now we know why he’s been so successful,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Lukas dad was hell of a player,&quot; a fan tweeted.Sasa is one the greatest Slovenian basketball players ever. He is a legend in the country's domestic league, winning two championships, three league cups and one Slovenian super cup.Luka Doncic becomes Slovenia's all-time leading scorer surpassing former Heat starLuka Doncic helped his national team secure a 106-96 win over Israel on Thursday. The Lakers guard showed up in a must-win game and ended the night with 37 points.After the clutch performance, Doncic became Slovenia's all-time leading scorer, passing former Miami Heat star Goran Dragic.Dragic scored 1,095 points across all competitions; however, Doncic's 37-point masterpiece pushed his total to 1,100 points.Luka Doncic shared Slovenian Basketball's IG post on his story. (Credits: @lukadoncic/IG)To commemorate the achivement, Doncic shared Team Slovenia's Instagram post on his story. He held a paper with his international career point total written on it.