“No one should undersell how good KD was in those finals, but it also was an element of playing 2K on rookie mode” - Nick Wright says he doesn’t blame Kevin Durant for getting p***ed at Draymond Green’s comments

Draymond Green is known to be vocal about his opinions surrounding issues within the NBA. He recently engaged in a conversation with Colin Cowherd and insinuated that Steph Curry was a lot more feared than Kevin Durant.

He referenced the 2018 NBA playoffs, stating that Curry was double-teamed seven times more than Durant was in a given series. While he recognized that KD was phenomenal in the finals, he stated that statistics do not tell the entire story.

In response to Green's comments, the Brooklyn Nets star disagreed with the forward's statement and made it known via his Twitter account. He tweeted, calling Green's statement "100% false" as he does not agree to have been double-teamed less than Curry was.

Nick Wright on his show "What's Wright? with Nick," reacted to the disagreement between Green and KD. He said that, while the Cleveland Cavaliers were a lot more concerned about Curry, Durant was the better player and deserved to be the Finals MVP.

He also spoke about "The Baby Faced Assassin" and his humility in welcoming KD to his team to share the glory and attention. Wright applauded him for that, believing that he deserves credit for putting his ego aside. Wright said:

"KD played better in those finals and deserved finals MVP, but Steph was the guy the Cavs were more concerned about, right and Steph was the guy. He deserves credit for setting his ego aside enough if you will to welcome KD in.

"To not worry that KD was gonna take his glory, his attention. Steph just won unanimous MVP and had just beaten KD in a seven-game series, so Steph gets credit for all that and the fact that they're back here again speaks to Steph's value."

Nick Wright believes Draymond Green exaggerated and does not blame Kevin Durant for his response

Kevin Durant No. 7 of Team United States congratulated by Draymond Green No. 14 after scoring.

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant are not best friends, but there exists mutual respect between the future Hall of Famers. Green's relationship with Steph Curry, on the other hand, is tight knit. He has consistently sung Curry's praises and continues to motivate and defend his teammate.

Nick Wright called Draymond Green’s statement about Steph Curry being better than Kevin Durant in the 2018 NBA Finals an exaggeration. He sided with Durant, saying he does not blame him for getting pissed about Green's statement. Wright said:

"I also don't blame Durant for getting pissed that Draymond keeps picking at this scab. Draymond obviously exaggerated the point and no one should undersell how good KD was in those finals, but it also was an element of playing 2K on rookie mode.

"There was an element of ease for everyone involved with the Warriors most notably Durant, because he was kind of allowed to play his own game right when the Warriors already had this system."

