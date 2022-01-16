"No one wants to see that" - Steve Nash on Kevin Durant after Brooklyn Nets star exits Pelicans game with injury

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash hopes superstar Kevin Durant to return quickly from a knee injury he picked up against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

The Nets won 120-105 on the night, but their win was soured by Durant's injury. When asked about how big a blow Durant's absence will be for the team, Nash said in a post-match press conference:

"It would be tough to lose him. No one wants to see that. We'll obviously hope for the best outcome."

The Nets head coach also talked about how the team will have to adapt in the absence of Durant, noting:

"Regardless of the outcome, we have to continue to work, build and grow and get better and compete."

Durant picked up the injury after a coming together with teammate Bruce Brown, who was trying to guard Pelicans forward Herb Jones. As Brown was backtracking, unbeknownst to him, he inadvertently made contact with Durant's left knee, sending his teammate wincing towards the bench.

Kevin Durant will undergo an MRI to understand the extent of the injury, which has been ruled as a sprain for now.

How important is Kevin Durant for the Brooklyn Nets?

Kevin Durant against the Indiana Pacers

Widely considered to be the best player in the game right now, Kevin Durant has been a man on a mission for the Brooklyn Nets this season. He is on the lookout for his first championship with the franchise and third overall.

Durant is currently averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting the ball at better than 37% from beyond the arc and 52% from the field. However, his three-point efficiency is the second-lowest in the last nine years of his career, a testament to his shooting prowess from range over the years. He has also recorded two triple doubles this season along with 11 double doubles.

A professional scorer like the Slim Reaper alleviates the pressure of everyone else on the floor, as Durant can get buckets at will. Given his size, length, ball-handling skills and marksmanship, Durant is almost unguardable. His ability to play with his back to the basket or out on the perimeter makes him a threat unlike ever seen before in the league.

Moreover, Durant's scoring prowess in the fourth quarter has immensely benefitted the Nets, as he is averaging 6.6 points in the final quarter of games this season.

While Kyrie Irving's return is a blessing, the absence of Durant will increase the scoring burden on Irving and James Harden. Harden was itching to go back to being a quintessential point guard who can orchestrate the offense without worrying about putting the ball in the basket.

It remains to be seen how the Brooklyn Nets cope in the absence of Kevin Durant as they look to go top in the Eastern Conference.

