"No one will talk to them again": Ron Harper makes his feelings clear on Babyface being 'disrespected' by AP reporter at Grammy 2025

Former Chicago Bulls player Ron Harper has been outspoken on social media recently. He criticized the Associated Press for its handling of an interview with legendary singer Babyface during the 2025 Grammys.

Ron Harper joined others in calling out the actions of two AP reporters who cut off Babyface during a red-carpet interview at the Grammys awards. Harper tweeted his disapproval after Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men shared his thoughts on the incident.

"No one will talk to them again watch..."

Harper didn't stop there:

"Crazy how can you disrespect someone like babyface a class act?"

The five-time NBA champion has used social media to express his opinions on a range of topics. His posts have targeted high-profile figures, including LA Lakers' LeBron James and U.S. President, Donald Trump.

Babyface had a bit of a rough moment at the 2025 Grammys. While he was being interviewed on the red carpet by two Associated Press reporters, one of them suddenly cut him off to yell out to Chappell Roan, the Best New Artist nominee, who was walking by.

Babyface, in a classy guy act, simply handed the microphone back and walked out. After the uproar, the Associated Press eventually apologized for the incident.

Ron Harper defends rapper Soulja Boy for performing at President Donald Trump's Ball party

Ron Harper defended rapper Soulja Boy, who faced social media backlash for performing at an inauguration event for President Donald Trump. Soulja Boy responded to criticism by saying he performed for the money, a reason Harper appeared to support.

"Get the bag," Harper tweeted.

Soulja Boy performed at the Crypto Ball which was to celebrate cryptocurrency. In a video posted by Live Bitez, the rapper clapped back at his critics.

“I 50/50 ain’t give a f*** though. Halfway, I was like Man, f*** Trump. I don’t f*** with him and halfway was like it’s the president. But whatever, man, I don’t give a f***," he said. Half of me was like I don’t know, then the other half was like I need this bag so it is what it is. If y’all mad man I get it. But hey I needed the money man. I ain’t gone lie. I needed that bag dawg."

His reason was enough to get Harper on his side. Harper who retired from the league in 2001 after 15 seasons, is making the most of his voice on social media.

