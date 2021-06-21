"No question about it. I'd tell Jeanie I'd ask for some money for CP3": Magic Johnson discusses Chris Paul to LA Lakers prospect, and whether LeBron James has given up his throne

Hall of Famer and former LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson was influential in bringing the franchise's current figurehead, LeBron James, to the team in 2018. Since then, they have won another title and remain one of the most-feared teams in the league despite a disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs this year.

Injuries to both LeBron James and Anthony Davis curtailed the LA Lakers' chances at the title this season. It is imperative that the two return to full fitness over the summer. Meanwhile, the front office will have several major decisions to make over the offseason to keep the Lakers competitive and keep their stars happy.

In interviews on ESPN's First Take show and on ESPN's Los Angeles radio, Johnson discussed what the LA Lakers could do in the months ahead. He also discussed the recent comparisons between LeBron and KD.

Magic Johnson discusses what the LA Lakers could do in the offseason

Chris Paul starred against LeBron James and the LA Lakers

There's no doubting that the LA Lakers struggled without their stars and, even with them, had difficulties in offensive creativity. During the regular season, they finished 24th for efficiency on offense, with the six teams below them coming nowhere near the playoffs.

In their first-round series against the Suns, beyond LeBron James' eight assists per game, only Marc Gasol averaged three or more. That included their point guard Dennis Schroder, who only dished out 2.8 a night. So a roster that was, prior to the season, a championship favorite, suddenly looks like one that may struggle to score beyond James and AD next year.

In his interview with Jay Williams and Keyshawn Johnson, Magic Johnson discussed the matter further. As well as stating the LA Lakers needed greater role players, the former point guard was asked about the current Suns floor general, Chris Paul. Johnson was asked whether Paul could end up with the Lakers if he declines his $44m player option. Johnson had this to say.

"No question about it. I'd tell Jeanie I'd ask for some money for CP3. It'd be perfect for LeBron, for AD, & for the role players."

.@MagicJohnson on the Lakers: "We gotta make changes... We gotta get some better role players wherever that is."



NOW with @keyshawn and the crew on 710 AM ESPN 📻 https://t.co/Wda75J3NBi pic.twitter.com/GNTpLKX8mh — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) June 21, 2021

Despite nursing a shoulder injury, Chris Paul was electric against the LA Lakers and showed the top brass exactly what their side needed. He is an established floor general who can deal with the pressure and be a calming presence on and off the court. Paul is a well-known close friend of LeBron James' and pairing him with LeBron or AD would create a devastating two-man half-court offense.

Has Kevin Durant taken the crown from LeBron James?

Kevin Durant was unstoppable against the Milwaukee Bucks

The battle that everybody wanted to see in this year's playoffs between LeBron James and the LA Lakers and Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets did not pan out. Nevertheless, it could do so next year and therefore, debate is still raging on about how a series between the two would end.

After Durant's utterly dominant series against the Milwaukee Bucks, some have questioned whether he has now taken the crown from LeBron James as the best player in the NBA. Durant averaged 35 points and 10 rebounds over seven games against one of the best defenses in the league and was simply mesmerizing from every point on the floor.

Magic Johnson was reluctant to state that he had overtaken LeBron James, though. Of course, there may be some LA Lakers bias going on, but he backed up his point by stating that until Durant equals James' chip count, he can't be classed as superior. The two have engaged in historic battles in the past when the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals and will hopefully do so again in the future.

As for LeBron James, Johnson doesn't believe he is done yet and thinks he still has time to win one more title and earn a statue.

.@MagicJohnson on LeBron: "I think he's gonna end up winning one more and then get that statue... He wants that fifth one."@keyshawn thinks it belongs on the valet side of Staples Center 😆 Now on 710 AM ESPN https://t.co/Wda75IMccI pic.twitter.com/15S2iJ090Z — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) June 21, 2021

