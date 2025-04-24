"No shirts is crazy": Clippers fans in disarray after Intuit Dome announces Game 3 in-stadia plans

The LA Clippers are set to make their playoff debut at the Intuit Dome as they host the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday. The atmosphere is expected to be electric, with Clippers fans buzzing not only for the arena’s first-ever playoff game but also due to the team’s impressive performance in Game 2, which shifted momentum in their favor.

Ad

To further elevate the energy, special arrangements have been made to ensure fans are fully engaged and louder than ever in support of their team. On Wednesday, a Clippers insider revealed what attendees can look forward to inside the arena for Game 3, promising an enhanced and electrifying playoff experience.

"Every seat has a towel and noise maker. Fans who arrive 30 minutes early will receive a Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater shirt," Linn said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, Clippers fans were left disappointed with the arrangements. Many expressed frustration over the franchise’s decision not to provide T-shirts for supporters attending Game 3 at the Intuit Dome, a tradition commonly seen in playoff environments to unify and energize the crowd.

"Damn thats wack @Steven_Ballmer no shirts is crazy," a fan commented.

"I hope they see the replies under this & get shirts in time for tomorrow haha," commented another fan.

Ad

"We will never get lob city playoffs atmosphere, Look how everyone was wearing red," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yo @Steven_Ballmer bro you are one of the richest man. Just give some t shirts," said another fan.

"Man! They dropped the ball. The first playoff at Intuit should be a common shirt team. Not to worry, we can wear it when we get to the finals and we lift the NBA championship, this playoffs," a fan wrote.

Ad

"We want shirts for the whole arena man," wrote another fan.

Nuggets coach on Clippers Intuit Dome

When asked about the atmosphere inside the Intuit Dome, Denver Nuggets coach David Adelman offered a candid response. He pointed out that the arena is among the loudest in the league whether it's fueled by the fans or simply the acoustics of the building itself.

Ad

"They have the crowd towards our bench, it's like a high school crowd which is actually really cool," the Nuggets coach said. "The other thing is they pump sound in the place. That place is so loud. It's very loud whether the crowd is cheering or not."

Expand Tweet

One thing is certain - Clippers fans will be fired up on Thursday. Knowing their team could easily be leading the series 2-0 instead of being tied 1-1, they’ll be eager to make their presence felt. Expect them to embrace their role and passionately rally behind Kawhi Leonard and company throughout the next two crucial home games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More