Throughout his NBA career, Scottie Pippen didn't shy away from controversy. His run-ins with the Chicago Bulls' ownership over his contract were well-documented in Sam Smith's "The Jordan Rules" book and "The Last Dance" documentary.

It led Pippen to go on a media tour to dismiss the way he was portrayed in the documentary, constantly taking shots at Michael Jordan.

The Hall of Famer has seemingly called out someone in a cryptic post on Instagram on Monday.

"It's taking you longer because you're doing it the right way," Pippen wrote. "No shortcuts, no lies, no snake moves. Real always takes time."

Scottie Pippen took a shot at Clyde Drexler

As great a player as he was, Scottie Pippen was also known for his fearless character, and he didn't make a lot of friends in the league.

The Chicago Bulls and the Portland Trail Blazers had a rivalry back in the 1990s, with Clyde Drexler often being compared to Michael Jordan and both teams clashed in the 1992 NBA finals.

Notably, they had to join forces when they played for Team USA in the Olympics. However, Pippen didn't like being his teammate.

“Occasionally, certain individuals tried to do too much,” Pippen wrote in his book, 'Unguarded.' “The person who comes to mind is Clyde Drexler. Clyde, still hurting from losing to the Bulls in the Finals, was out to prove he belonged on the same level as Michael. As if the six games the teams had just played hadn’t proven the exact opposite. Here is what someone should have told him: ‘Clyde, you should feel fortunate. You are one of the best basketball players in the world. You’re just not Michael Jordan and that’s no crime. No one is.’

"His energy was terrible. He always had his head down and acted as if Michael and I were his adversaries, not his teammates. Clyde didn’t fit in with the whole team, and it was a shame.”

The "Dream Team" went down as one of the most dominant and talented in basketball history.

It also featured Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Chris Mullin, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson, John Stockton, Karl Malone and Christian Laettner. It also marked the passing of the torch and the beginning of the Jordan era.

