"No statue" - 3x NBA champ lays down tough terms for LeBron James’ Lakers statue while downplaying his current case

As LeBron James nears the end of his legendary playing career, there's been endless discourse about how he could be celebrated post-retirement. Given his current body of work, one former player thinks the LA Lakers should hold off on bestowing him a great honor.Across the league, there are countless franchises that have honored their all-time greats with a statue outside of their home arena. The Lakers have done so on countless occasions, with Kobe Bryant being the latest instance.Between the fact that he's gearing up for his eighth season with the franchise and is on pace to be viewed as one of the best players ever, some have argued for LeBron getting a statue in LA. That said, longtime Lakers guard Byron Scott doesn't support such a decision.During a recent interview, the three-time champion gave his reasoning as to why LeBron isn't deserving of being immortalized in this fashion at the moment.“No, no statue. One championship in six, seven years,&quot; Scott said. &quot;I don’t know how many years he’s been in L.A. right now, but I think if he gets another one then he has a chance. But right now, if you look at the players that have statues in front of the Crypto.com, these are long lifers.&quot;&quot;I’m a big LeBron James fan for what he’s been able to do on and off the court, but statue? No.”NBACentral @TheDunkCentralLINKByron Scott doesn’t think LeBron deserves a statue with the Lakers “No, no statue. One championship in six, seven years — I don’t know how many years he’s been in L.A. right now, but I think if he gets another one then he has a chance. But right now, if you look at the playersRich Paul makes cryptic remark about LeBron James' future Earlier this summer, LeBron James and his future were a hot topic of conversation when the LA Lakers star accepted his player option. Ahead of what will be his 23rd season, Rich Paul made some interesting remarks about his top client.During Monday's installment of &quot;NBA Today,&quot; insider Shams Charania touched on LeBron and the Lakers. He noted a recent conversation he had with Paul about the superstar forward's future, to which his agent noted people should appreciate what they have in front of them now.&quot;He told me,&quot; Charania said in reference to Paul. &quot;It's important not to worry about the future when it comes to LeBron James. Just appreciate the present, and also maximizing his present.&quot; Given their current roster construction, the Lakers are certainly trying to maximize what could be LeBron's last year in LA. They landed him a new superstar running mate in Luka Doncic, who has undergone an impressive offseason transformation physically. On top of that, the Lakers also landed a former No. 1 pick in free agency in Deandre Ayton.With this new-and-improved roster, LeBron has a chance to secure his fifth championship.