"No surprise LeBron James got zero votes in the best player poll" - Skip Bayless reacts to ESPN voting involving team executives

Skip Bayless agreed that LeBron James is no longer the best player in the NBA, based on a recent ESPN poll result. In a recent episode of “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” the controversial sports analyst reacted to the poll on social media and gave his opinion on who he believes the best player in the league is at this time.

“No surprise LeBron got zero votes in the best player poll,” Bayless wrote in a tweet. “What exactly is he the king of? No, the surprise was that Kevin Durant didn't get all 10 best-player votes instead of splitting with Giannis. KD outplayed Giannis head to head!”

Bayless has long held the belief that LA Lakers forward LeBron James isn’t the best player in the NBA, but that his rival from the Brooklyn Nets should lay claim to the unofficial title.

In a recent poll from ESPN written by Tim Bontempts, 10 anonymous team executives and scouts were asked several questions and among them was the question below:

“Who is the best player in the NBA heading into the 2021-22 season?”

Results showed that Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo were tied for No. 1 on the list with five votes each. James was somewhat of an afterthought by one East executive who voted for Antetokounmpo.

"You can certainly argue for Durant and LeBron [James], but between injury and age, can they consistently do it?" wrote Bontemps who quoted the executive.

Since the "who is the best player" thing took on a life of its own today, it's worth pointing out LeBron was the only player besides Giannis/KD who was mentioned, and several considered picking him. Pretty far from "no one respects him/thinks he's good."https://t.co/gCxNqcs8NR — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 20, 2021

LeBron James reacts to ESPN poll

LeBron James #23 directs a play.

Having read or heard about the results of ESPN’s poll, LeBron James took to Twitter to express his displeasure over not receiving a single vote for best player status for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

THANK YOU! As if I didn’t need more to⛽️ ME! #Washed👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 19, 2021

Rather than go on a tirade to decry the lack of respect he was given in the polls, LeBron James simply tweeted about using the slight to his stature in the league as motivation to prove his critics wrong.

He also took to Instagram to revive the #WashedKing hashtag.

The last time that LeBron James used a hashtag with the word “Washed” in it prior to a season opener was two years ago. During the 2019-20 season, a highly motivated James and led the LA Lakers to their 17th NBA championship while he won his fourth Finals MVP.

During an interview at the podium following their championship-clinching win last year, the four-time NBA MVP spoke about wanting to be respected.

“And I want my damn respect, too,” James said.

Expect LeBron James to use this slight from league executives and scouts as his fuel to return to form following an injury-plagued 2020-21 season to try and recapture the championship for his LA Lakers squad.

