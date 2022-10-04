“No thoughts and no relationship” - LeBron James admits with a straight face that he doesn’t share an equation with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James admitted that he doesn't share an equation with LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James could potentially break Kareem's record as the NBA's all-time regular-season scoring leader this season.

James has faced a lot of questions related to Kareem and the record. James' recent answer may have showcased his true feelings about the former Lakers great.

After the Lakers' preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings, reporters asked James about his relationship and thoughts on Kareem. He replied (via Shubh on Twitter):

"No thoughts and no relationship."

James' response didn't come as a surprise. Kareem has been massively critical of the four-time MVP's activities on and off the court. Last season, Kareem criticized James for dancing on the court after hitting a game-winner.

"For me, winning is enough," Kareem wrote in his substack. "Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance and disrespect the other team on the court? It doesn't make sense. GOATs don't dance."

A few months later, Kareem spoke about James not voicing his opinion on vaccination. Kareem praised the four-time champion for his work with his "I Promise" school in Ohio. But he had a strong opinion of James for not using his voice to advocate for the use of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Some of the things that he’s done and said are really beneath him as far as I can see,” Kareem said. “Versus some of the great things that he’s done. He’s standing on both sides of the fence, almost.

"It makes it hard for me to accept that. … When he’s committed himself to a different take on everything it’s hard to figure out where he is standing. You got to check him out every time.”

LeBron James hasn't hit back at Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. His latest statements could be considered an indirect shot at Kareem. James didn't beat around the bush about their non-existent relationship and had nothing to say about Kareem.

LeBron James says it's humbling to be on the verge of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James has plenty to look forward to entering his 20th NBA season. Along with the hopes of leading the Lakers back to the playoffs, James is also on the verge of becoming the league's all-time scoring leader.

Speaking about it on media day, James said it was humbling for him to be within touching distance of the record.

"To know that I’m on the verge of breaking probably the most sought-after record in the NBA,"James said. “Things that people say would probably never be done, I think it’s just super humbling for myself. I think it’s super cool.”

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



LeBron James on closing in on Kareem's all-time scoring record



"To sit here and know that I’m on the verge of breaking the most sought after NBA record is super humbling... It's super dope for me to hear my name being mentioned with the greats."LeBron James on closing in on Kareem's all-time scoring record "To sit here and know that I’m on the verge of breaking the most sought after NBA record is super humbling... It's super dope for me to hear my name being mentioned with the greats." LeBron James on closing in on Kareem's all-time scoring record 🙌https://t.co/HmgBtKCoX1

LeBron James is 1,325 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record. James is still an efficient scorer. He averaged 30.3 points last season. While it could be tough to replicate that feat this year, there is no doubt regarding his scoring ability.

If James can average 25 points this season, he could break the record in 50 to 55 games. Depending on the number of games he sits out, James may break the record in late February or March next year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far