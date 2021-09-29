No vaccination, no money - NBA proposes strict guidelines for unvaccinated players ahead of the 2021-22 season

The NBA successfully hosted the 2020-21 season after implementing several health and safety protocols to keep everyone safe. Fans were not allowed in the arenas as part of safety protocols, but things changed on that front during the playoffs.

Nonetheless, recent updates suggest the precautionary measures have tightened as players will not only give up the chance to help their team win if unvaccinated but will also not get paid for those games missed.

According to NBA spokesperson Mike Bass:

"Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses."

Although almost 90% of the players in the NBA are fully vaccinated, a few crucial pieces fall under the remaining 10%. Kyrie Irving missed media day on Monday (September 27) and has been unable to report to training camp because of his vaccination status.

What protocols will the unvaccinated players follow during the 2021-22 NBA season?

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors.

While the NBA has made it clear that no player will be forced to get vaccinated, they will be complying with local laws as regards vaccination. To protect the risk of spread, the unvaccinated players will be subject to rigorous testing and separation from the rest of the crew.

Unvaccinated players are expected to wear a nose mask at all times except on the floor. Their lockers will be as far away as possible from those vaccinated. They will also not be allowed to eat in the same room as the vaccinated players and staff.

Regarding testing, unvaccinated players are obligated to comply to get tested on all game days, practice days, and every team activity.

New York City and San Francisco both require COVID-19 vaccinations to play. This is why Irving was unable to report to the NBA training camp, which started with media day on Monday. The Brooklyn Nets star refused to answer questions about his decision not to receive the vaccine. While appearing virtually on media day, Kyrie Irving said:

"I like to keep that stuff private. I’m a human being first...I would love to just keep that private and handle it the right way with my team and go forward with a plan."

If he maintains his position as regards vaccination, he will not be available for any of the Brooklyn Nets' home games. His absence will be a major blow to the Nets, who are looking to win the 2022 NBA championship. Although they can rally themselves to victories, Irving, who averaged 26.9 points in the 2020-21 season, is still a crucial piece of their offense.

The same will apply to Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. He was recently denied an exemption based on religious grounds and will have to get a shot if he hopes to feature for the Warriors in home games.

