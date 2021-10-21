"No way anybody gone be able to get out the bed tomorrow" - LeBron James reacts to 2-overtime thriller between Boston Celtics and New York Knicks

LeBron James and the LA Lakers may have lost their season opener, but the excitement of the new NBA season continues, with many teams still kicking off their campaigns.

With the 2021-22 season officially underway, the marquee matchups on October 20th lived up to the hype. As fans returned to stadiums at full capacity, the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks matchup saw Madison Square Garden practically exploding with energy.

After a thrilling double-overtime game that resulted in a hard-fought Knicks win, LeBron James couldn't help but react to the display:

"This game is wild!! The garden rocking! No way anybody gone be able to get out of bed tomorrow though! Burnt toast"

The New York Knicks secured a 138-134 win over the Boston Celtics. While the Knicks go 1-0 to start their season, the Celtics will look to recover from the tough loss and return to compete in their next matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

LeBron James entered his 19th season in the NBA after playing in the season-opener against the Golden State Warriors. Although the Lakers lost, James put up some fantastic numbers. Recording 34 points and 11 rebounds in the game, the 36-year old continues to be the standard for longevity in the sport.

As far as season openers go, the Knicks vs Celtics game was truly an exciting return to the NBA. The double-overtime thriller saw some stellar performances from both teams.

Jaylen Brown had a career-high night, recording 46 points for the Boston Celtics. Evan Fournier and Julius Randle also put on a show. Fournier hit some clutch threes to close out the game for the New York Knicks. However, Marcus Smart's three to beat the buzzer and send the game into overtime had fans on the edge of their seats.

ESPN @espn MARCUS SMART TIES IT AT THE BUZZER.OT IN MSG 🍿 MARCUS SMART TIES IT AT THE BUZZER.OT IN MSG 🍿 https://t.co/D1mZUaHhBy

With the NBA season in full flow, there is little that can contain the excitement that comes with the return of basketball. However, LeBron James fully understands the toll a game like this can take on an athlete's body.

James and the revamped LA Lakers are still looking for their first win of the season. Having lost every single one of their games since last season's playoff appearance, the Lakers will face the Phoenix Suns on October 22nd.

With multiple veterans on their roster, the LA Lakers will try to ensure that all their players stay healthy for the long haul.

Continuing his efforts towards staying fit for longer, LeBron James will be subjected to load management to make sure he is in top condition heading into the playoffs.

