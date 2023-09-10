“No way this game cooked”: NBA 2K fans infuriated after enduring hour long suspensions for quitting MyCareer games on 2K24

NBA 2K24 is finally here and many gamers are ecstatic, but not all of them. With Kobe Bryant splashed on the cover, new features, and adjustments, what could go wrong? The introduction of penalties in the form of suspensions, apparently.

NBA 2K24 has finally rolled out the feature of penalties for players quitting the MyCareer midway. Doing so will now earn you a 30-minute or even an hour suspension.

As usual, there are gamers who are not happy with the suspension.

Maybe this is brought up by the suspensions malfunctioning in certain scenarios. Gamers have reported getting banned under strange circumstances.

The glitch in the system is popping out at any time. This X(formerly Twitter) user got banned for two hours while he was in the middle of the game.

Another strange thing is that some suspensions are listed as having taken place thousands of years into the future. A Reddit user received a suspension for quitting a game but the suspension was 2,690 years into the future.

The post claims the user quit his game to go out and when he came back he found the suspension window had popped up on the screen. The date of the ban was listed at 11/24/4713, and the expiration time indicated 9:31 PM. According to the user, the time was 11:09 PM.

Server issues are also apparently contributing to the suspensions. One X user was initially kicked out of the game by the NBA 2K servers only to find a 30-minute suspension when he came back on. The suspension notice claimed that he had quit multiple times.

Yet another user who was suspended as a result of server connectivity issues:

Another gamer commenting on X/Twitter got hit with a suspension and he says he didn't even quit.

The number of people complaining about being suspended due to the server glitches is significant. These are not the only issues though, as can be seen by these replies.

This does not look like a minor bug. Getting disconnected from the NBA 2K servers more often than not results into a suspension.

The reason for the infuriating NBA 2k24 suspensions

The penalties have been imposed after gamers voiced concerns about players arbitrarily quitting games.

The moves imposed have wide support from the NBA2K community. However, receiving unwarranted suspensions due to glitches and server issues has left many gamers discontented.

Though the 30-minute, one-hour, or even two-hour bans won't keep quitting players out long, other players seem to appreciate the move.

Once all the launch bugs are fixed, NBA 2K24 is set to take basketball gaming to new heights.

One of the most distinct new features in the new edition is the new ProPLAY technology. While other versions relied on motion capture to mimic player moves, ProPLAY utilizes real NBA footage and converts it into gameplay. Fan favorite modes MyCareer, MyTeam, and MyNBA have all been retained.