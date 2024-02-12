"No way they got Ben speaking Chinese" - Brooklyn Nets players wishing Chinese New Year in cheesy Mandarin has NBA fans roasting them

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of a challenging season as they try to string together consistent wins to improve their position in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the team's X account shared a hilarious video clip of the Nets players coming together and wishing the NBA fans a "Happy Chinese New Year."

From Mikal Bridges to Ben Simmons, almost the entire roster had their moment to shine in the video. Each player also spoke a line in Mandarin in celebration of the festivities, especially with it being the Year of the Dragon. The video garnered interesting reactions from NBA fans.

"No way they got Ben speaking Chinese. They knew what they were doing," a fan wrote on X.

Fans already know the possible outcomes if one of these players would have an awful outing this season or if the team missed a spot in making the playoffs. Three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons received the most comments from fans. He has played in 11 games this season, averaging 7.0 points (62.7% shooting) and 8.6 rebounds per game.

NBA fans enjoy hilarious memes when it comes to this kind of content, especially when mocking the players becomes a factor. With this kind of video done by the Nets organization, the memes will be endless.

Brooklyn Nets will host the Annual Chinese New Year Celebration Game against the Boston Celtics

In a scheduled Tuesday night (7:30 pm Eastern Time) matchup against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Annual Chinese New Year Celebration Game at the Barclays Center Arena. This is included in the Nets Unite Platform to strengthen unity in celebrating culture and equity.

Wah Yan Ching Nin collaborated with the Brooklyn Nets franchise to create custom clothing merchandise. Additionally, the Chinese Cuisine Carnival will be present in the Barclays Center and will feature six different authentic Chinese culinary options.

Moreover, the Columbia University student dance crew, Plus 86, will mesmerize the crowd with their pregame performance. Aside from this, 100 Chinese students are set to play a basketball game inside the arena, while a training session will take place on the Practice Court for over 40 Chinese students.

The Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics game can be watched live on Yes Network, NBC Sports Boston, and NBA League Pass. Fans also have radio channel options: SiriusXM, 101.9 FM / 660 AM and ROCK 92.9. It will be the third time these two teams will face each other. The Nets lost the first two head-to-head meetings against the Celtics.

