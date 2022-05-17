"No way, no how; I think it would be premature" - Rob Parker refuses to admit that 3x All-Star could take over Giannis Antetokounmpo as best player in NBA during postseason

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were unable to stay true to their NBA championship aspirations and were eliminated prematurely at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The "Greek Freak," however, had a postseason run for the ages, despite the Bucks' early exit.

Appearing on Fox Sports Radio's "The Odd Couple," Rob Parker had a few thoughts to get off his chest. Parker and Chris Broussard were in the middle of a discussion with regards to who is the best player remaining in the playoffs in the wake of Antetokounmpo's exit.

Chris Broussard said:

"With Giannis out, can Luka lay claim to being the best player in the world during these playoffs?"

To which Rob Parker responded:

"No way, no how. I think it would be premature. The problem I have, Chris, and he could have a nice run, and they could get there and maybe even win. He doesn't have an 'MVP' to his title. I mean there's a lot of other stuff... hardware, that he doesn't have yet."

Subsequent to a hard fought victory over the fifth seed Utah Jazz, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks matched up against the Phoenix Suns. The series was a blockbuster.

The Dallas Mavericks have been the center of attention, following their upset blowout of the first seed Suns in a high stakes Game 7. The Mavs demolished the Suns 123-90, leading by as many as 42 points in the third quarter.

Luka Doncic has been playing at an elite level this postseason. In three games against the Utah Jazz in the 2022 playoffs, Doncic dropped stat lines of multiple 30-point, 10-rebound games.

These influential performances eventually saw Dallas defeat the Utah Jazz, winning the series 4-2.

Doncic and the Mavericks then faced Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. The All-Star was at his best, averaging 32.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists. World class. His numbers speak for themselves.

Doncic outperformed and outplayed the Phoenix Suns roster in a decisive manner, leading the Mavericks to victory in seven games.

2022 NBA Playoffs

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns - Game 7

The 2022 NBA Playoffs have featured some of the best matchups in recent memory in terms of unpredictability and entertainment. The plethora of talent involved in the NBA right now is astonishing.

The remaining teams in the playoffs are the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. A common aspect of these four franchises is that each of them has been built their foundations through the draft.

The Eastern Conference finals as well as the Western Conference finals are bound to be great. Each franchise has established stars ready to unleash themselves when the time comes. The 2022 NBA Playoffs will be one to remember for years to come.

