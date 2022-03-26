“No way I’m leaving my man #7 anywhere” - Kyrie Irving hints at signing an extension with Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has hinted that he is looking to sign an extension with the franchise in the upcoming offseason. Ahead of the Nets' potential playoff preview showdown against the Miami Heat, the dynamic guard said he loved playing in Brooklyn. He added that he isn't leaving his All-Star teammate Kevin Durant just yet.

Here's what Irving said (via Brian Lewis):

“It has always been about being comfortable loving where I'm at, and I love it here. Once that summertime hits, I know that we'll have some conversations; but there's no way I can leave my man #7 anywhere.”

There was plenty of speculation surrounding Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets following his suspension by the team when the season started. New York City's vaccination mandate saw Irving being deemed ineligible to participate in home games, which led Brooklyn to suspend the guard in the first place.

However, they ended up recalling the 30-year-old in late December following their struggles to do well. Irving has only been available for games outside of New York so far, but a change in mandates will allow him to participate in home games as well.

Brooklyn Nets strengthen their championship hopes with Kyrie Irving allowed to play home games

The Brooklyn Nets are yet to get the most out of their star-studded duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who signed with the franchise ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season. Durant missed the entire campaign in his first year, while Irving wasn't available for long stretches as he struggled with injuries.

The Nets bolstered their hopes of winning the championship the following year as they signed James Harden from the Houston Rockets via trade. The trio of Durant, Irving and Harden looked promising. However, injuries once again played a part, and Brooklyn failed to get past the second round of the 2021 playoffs, despite KD's scintillating display.

The team's struggles this year led Harden to demand a trade, which saw him sign with direct rivals Philadelphia 76ers. The Brooklyn Nets' hopes of winning a championship looked bleak again with that move as Kyrie Irving was still ineligible to play home games at the time.

JayWilliams.ETH @RealJayWilliams KD and Kyrie are the most skilled duo in the history of basketball… Change my mind. KD and Kyrie are the most skilled duo in the history of basketball… Change my mind. https://t.co/9uxExyGo3P

However, the 2016 NBA champion will now be available for all games moving forward, and that could bolster the Nets' chances of winning the title. Kyrie Irving has been in terrific form so far, averaging 28.5 points and 5.5 assists on a 49/43/90 split.

Ben Simmons may also return towards the end of the season. The Brooklyn Nets need him to create balance on both ends of the floor. With his defensive prowess combined with Brooklyn's potential offensively, they would be a threat to any team in the Eastern Conference.

