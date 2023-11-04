"No way Imma be close to this": Kevin Durant felt helpless for first time when he matched up with Victor Wembanyama

The second meeting between Victor Wembanyama and Kevin Durant created a mild storm on social media. “Wemby,” the San Antonio Spurs rookie, had his breakout game, five games into the season. The 7-foot-4 forward was brilliant throughout the game. Wembanyama’s performance impressed KD, one of the NBA history’s best.

Over the last two games, the veteran and the rookie had several possessions where they guarded each other. One play that became viral was Wembanyama’s jumper that left Durant’s challenge not even close to disrupting the shot.

Kevin Durant trying to contest Victor Wembanyama's jump shot

Former NBA player Quentin Richardson asked KD what it was like to be treated the way Durant has been treating defenders over the years. The Phoenix Suns superstar replied:

"Yo, when he raised up and shot the ball, I was like there's no way Imma be close to this. ... I’m just gonna play hard and contest, man. You gonna foul him or he’s just gonna make the shot.

"His misses are all on him. He different, man, he different. He long, athletic, he mobile, he can shoot it. He’s got skills, man. He tough.”

Kevin Durant is a 6-foot-11 unicorn with a 7-foot-5 wingspan. Against most defenders, he is a walking mismatch. His length, skills, mobility and experience make him anybodies worst nightmare to defend.

Victor Wembanyama, on the other hand, is a 7-foot-4 “alien,” based on LeBron James’ description of the rookie. The Frenchman has a mind-blowing eight-foot wingspan. If Durant is a nightmare matchup, “Wemby” may have just surpassed that.

Wembanyama’s career-high 38-point output against the Phoenix Suns was electric. He scored in almost every way possible. The rookie dunked on defenders, hit step-back jumpers, scored on floaters and had a few alley-oops to add.

More importantly, when the San Antonio Spurs needed someone to carry them, the 19-year-old rookie shone brightly.

Victor Wembanyama is showing he could be as clutch as Kevin Durant

When the game is on the line, Kevin Durant is almost always the go-to guy for every time he has played on. He played the role with the OKC Thunder, continued some of that with the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets. KD is expected to have that burden again alongside Devin Booker with the San Antonio Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama showed that he could have the same DNA. The young Spurs were discombobulated after the Suns erased a 27-point deficit and tied it with 4:21 left in the game. “Wemby” rose to the occasion, scoring 10 of the Spurs’ next 12 points to close out the Suns.

Through Thursday’s games, the NBA leaders in clutch points are LeBron James (23), Luka Doncic (22), Victor Wembanyama (21) and Steph Curry (20). Even if he struggles, the Frenchman is showing that when the stakes are at its highest, he is ready to lead his team.

Kevin Durant couldn’t be more impressed with Wembanyama’s performances in the NBA.