“No way you spend $50K on Hakeem Olajuwon training” – Gilbert Arenas ridicules Giannis Antetokounmpo walking LeBron James’ path to learn post moves

Former NBA player and online personality Gilbert Arenas does not think Giannis Antetokounmpo should train with Hakeem Olajuwon. Arenas was reacting to comments made by the Milwaukee Bucks star where he stated his intention to train with Olajuwon.

Giannis was on the 48 Minutes podcast when he shared his plans for training with the Hall of Famer.

“This season, for the training camp, I have a trip that I’m going to go down to Houston and try to work out with Hakeem Olajuwon,” Antetokounmpo said. “I love his game and if I can kind of take a few things from his game or learn anything from the few days I’m going to spend with him, it’s going to be a blessing."

Speaking on his personal YouTube channel, Gilbert Arenas was not overly impressed with the planned training. He asserted his opinion that Giannis should not pay $50,000 like LeBron James did to train with the NBA legend.

Gilbert Arenas also didn't believe Giannis would learn anything of value from Olajuwon who played his last season in the NBA in 2002. Arenas mocked Olajuwon's post-game, insinuating the moves were old.

Arenas also spoke on the training sessions LeBron James had with Olajuwon. Arenas didn't think the training helped James' game at all.

"Look, I've critiqued Giannis and his post-up move but ain't no way in today's hell you spend 50K on Hakeem Olajuwon training. LeBron James did it. You ain't seen a dream shake Martin Luther, I need a dream moved since he left his Camp. You ain't seen sh*t that resembled Hakeem Olajuwon in LeBron James. First of motherf**king all, who wants to learn a move from somebody who did it in 1990 anyway?"

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo learn anything from Hakeem Olajuwon?

Hakeem Olajuwon is a 12-time all-star and a two-time NBA champion. His specialty on court was his post-game. He is considered one of the best post-up scorers in NBA history. He had excellent footwork and a great touch around the basket.

Similar to Olajuwon, Giannis' best work is done on the post. He has the power and strength to get to the rim and play through contact. NBA teams try to stop him by building a wall, with three or more players stagnating the driving lanes. To counter this move, Giannis needs to work on his mid-range shots and floaters.

This is where training with Olajuwon comes into play. Olajuwon was nicknamed 'The Dream' for his flurry of moves that left defenders bamboozled. Olajuwon can help Giannis develop a turnaround game and get better at hitting fadeaway shots.

If Giannis can add a few of Olajuwon's post moves, his offensive efficiency will tremendously increase. Think of Nikola Jokic's post-game with Giannis' speed and athleticism - almost unstoppable.

Gilbert Arenas might not think Giannis' training with The Dream will amount to anything but the Bucks star might be onto something here.