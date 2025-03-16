"No way u got Lethal tryna tryout" - Fans react to TikToker Lethal Shooter's offer to suit up for Mavericks as injuries threaten forfeiture of games

The injury-riddled Dallas Mavericks could be forced to forfeit games due to the shortage of healthy players on their roster. With hopes of helping the team avoid giving their opponents free wins, internet sensation Lethal Shooter has offered to suit up for the Mavs.

An Instagram post featuring the graphic—"Mavericks could be forced to forfeit games"—caught the attention of Chris Matthews, aka Lethal Shooter. The well-known shooting specialist and coach made his pitch to Jason Kidd and company, leaving a comment:

“I’m on my way. KLAY on the left wing, Lethal on the right. See you tomorrow!”

His light-hearted comment went viral in no time, drawing reactions from social media users. A majority even supported the idea of giving Lethal Shooter a 10-day contract.

“Honestly give him a 10 day at this point the Mavs are a dumpster fire rn,” a fan said.

“Nico would have to stay home if I was a Mavs fan, ain’t no way u got lethal tryna tryout for my franchise,” a fan said.

“At this point why not lol they genuinely could use him,” another fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

“Jason Kidd, it's time,” a fan said.

“F**k it let him try. What do they have to lose??” another fan said.

“Fact if lethal throws a jersey on a lot of fans would watch that shit,” a fan said.

The Mavericks' active roster currently consists of just seven healthy players—Max Christie, Spencer Dinwiddie, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin, Klay Thompson, and two-way players Kessler Edwards and Brandon Williams (whose contract is nearing expiration).

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, in order to avoid forfeiting games, the Texan side may have to list an injured player as active. However, this move could have its own set of complications and potential consequences.

Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum suffers a broken left hand

Just weeks after injuries sidelined Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Jaden Hardy, and several other players, the Dallas Mavericks have announced another setback—Dante Exum is now the latest player to be ruled out.

During the Mavericks' game against the Houston Rockets on Friday, the Australian guard suffered a left-hand injury and will be out indefinitely.

Head coach Jason Kidd addressed Exum’s injury struggles, acknowledging the significant progress he had made since previously injuring his right hand earlier in the season.

“Yeah, it’s tough you know it’s unfortunate," Kidd said. "He breaks his left hand and I think he broke his right hand at the start of the season. So this has been a tough season for him. Had to come back you know day one of training camp to break his hand and then come back here late in the season and break his left hand so I feel bad for him because he worked extremely hard to get back.”

With the Mavericks already facing significant challenges, they won’t rush Exum’s recovery. Instead of accelerating his rehab to get him back on the court quickly, the team will prioritize his full recovery, ensuring he heals properly from both injuries before making his return.

