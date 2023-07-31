"No wonder I Promise students can’t pass a math test” – LeBron James’ recent IG post teasing rare sneaker has NBA fans ridiculing his calculation

NBA superstar LeBron James is under fire after he teased his next signature shoe on his Instagram. Following the caption he put on the post, fans started to mock him and his I Promise school for the incorrect math in it.

The LA Lakers star teased the LeBron 21s on his Instagram and had fun with the caption. James wrote "What’s 9 + 10?? 21" on the post. After fans saw this, they quickly pointed out the miscalculation of James. They immediately called it out and started to make fun of his I Promise school for having low math test scores for three years.

Fans didn't hold back as they pointed out how low the test scores of James' students were. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

It was reported that the eighth graders of James' I Promise school haven't passed a math test in the past three years. According to reports, the last time the students were able to pass a test was when they were in third grade. School executives have shared their concerns about the student's recent academic performances.

"For me as a board member, I just think about all the resources that we're providing," School board President Derrick Hall said. "And I just, I'm just disappointed that I don't think, it doesn't appear like we're seeing the kind of change that we would expect to see."

LeBron James' IG caption came from a viral vine

Fans may have overreacted when they saw LeBron James' Instagram caption. James used the "9 + 10 = 21" caption as a reference to a viral Vine video that was once all over the internet. The Vine featured a kid trying to prove to his father that he knows his math.

The father asked his son what 9 + 10 is and without hesitation, the boy quickly answered 21. Watch the famous Vine below.

As someone who has been around for some time, James has encountered a ton of viral videos. He's made some references to other viral videos before and this isn't his first time.

