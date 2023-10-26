"No wonder LeBron loves this dude" - NBA fans call out Rich Paul for latest claim involving Steph Curry 

Rich Paul, LeBron James' longtime friend and business partner, made some outlandish claims, much like the four-time NBA champion this week.

James has gone viral several times over the years thanks to various claims he's made in the media. From pretending to know lyrics, to alleging that he had watched The Godfather a couple of times, James has been trolled by fans online repeatedly for his claims.

While Rich Paul's recent comments certainly won't earn him a highlight reel of his 'greatest lies' like LeBron James has, it's raised some eyebrows. While speaking on Club Shay Shay, the Klutch Sports founder compared himself to some of the greats.

Although Paul grew up playing sports, his passion and talent led him down the business path rather than the path of a professional athlete. Despite that, he believes he is one of the greatest shooters on the planet.

After stating that he was a pretty good athlete in his day, Paul said that even still to this day, he's one of the best shooters on the planet. The comments drew a confused response from Shannon Sharpe, however instead of laughing it off, Rich Paul doubled down.

He followed up his statement by comparing himself to Steph Curry & Klay Thompson.

"I was a pretty good athlete. I will say this - now, laugh if you want to - I'm one of the best shooters, though, even still to this day. If I wasn't in the one of 450, I'd be at the top. It's guys like me, Steph, Klay," he said.

Naturally, the comments sparked widespread reactions from the NBA community, as many cracked jokes at his expense. Given that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are considered two of the best shooters in the sport's history, many fans have their doubts.

A fan wrote:

"No wonder lebron loves this dude lol."

Another fan tweeted:

"I always knew he could be the greatest shooter in the league, but I needed him to be Kltuch elsewhere."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Looking at Rich Paul's background in basketball, did he play?

While Rich Paul is without question one of, if not the single most successful agents in the world right now, he doesn't have high-level basketball experience. After high school, instead of going to college, Paul went into business for himself, selling vintage sports jerseys out of his car.

As the story goes, Paul would make the trip from Ohio to Atlanta to pick up jerseys, which he would then sell in Ohio to support himself. One day, while wearing an NFL throwback Warren Moon jersey at the airport, Paul was approached by LeBron James, who asked where he got it.

Rich Paul told the New York Times back in 2014:

"It was fate. I could have missed the plane. I could have taken an earlier flight. I could have not worn the jersey. I could have been having a bad day and not spoken to him."

The two wound up becoming friends, with LeBron James purchasing a vintage Magic Johnson jersey from Paul after that. When James was then selected first in the 2003 NBA draft, he hired Paul on a $50,000 salary. As the old saying goes, the rest is history.