"No wonder Magic Johnson quit on y'all a***s" - Stephen A. Smith criticises the LA Lakers leadership, questions Kurt Rambis' involvement in the decision making

NBA and Western Conference powerhouse the LA Lakers have come under scathing criticism this season for their performances, especially after their last outing against a Portland Trail Blazers team on the verge of a rebuild.

On ESPN's morning show First Take, following yesterday's 105-107 defeat, sports media personality Stephen A. Smith launched a coruscating attack on the Lakers and their front office for the roster they have built.

"It's a mess. It's embarrassing, and the only reason why the Lakers are relevant is because of tradition and history. No wonder Magic Johnson quit on y'all a***s."

Smith then went on to say that Kurt and Linda Rambis should not be "influential figures" in the Lakers organization.

"But Linda Rambis and Kurt Rambis cannot be influential figures in your basketball operations. Don't get me started on what you were as a coach and or an executive, and somehow some way don't even know what your title is cause Rob Pelinka is supposed to be the GM, no wonder Magic Johnson quit. No wonder he said y'all kick rocks."

Smith then concluded by saying that he wasn't surprised that Magic Johnson resigned as the Lakers' president of basketball operations.

"No wonder he told the Lakers organization - I'm done, I can't take it no more, because of the nonsense that is going with your organization. Who the hell is running it?"

Can the LA Lakers turn their season around?

King James against the Portland Trail Blazers

While the list of excuses is long and exhaustive for the LA Lakers, it is time to come to grips with the fact that this is a poorly constructed roster and the bringing together of their "Big Three" consisting of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook has proven to be nothing short of a colossal blunder.

The LA Lakers are currently seeded ninth in the highly competitive Western Conference and their only way into the postseason at the moment seems to be through the Play-In tournament. They are four games below .500 and do not look like they are any closer to figuring out a winning formula.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Lakers loss to the Trail Blazers puts them 4 games under .500 for the 1st time under Frank Vogel.



Anthony Davis played 9:09 in the 4th, but didn't attempt a shot- FG or FT.



Westbrook's acquisition has caused nothing but problems for the LA Lakers as he is leaking turnovers on a nightly basis and seems to be on a different wavelength to the likes of James and Davis.

The Lakers defense is all over the place, and as the league's oldest roster, they simply cannot live in this youth-driven, high-energy and perimeter-centric NBA. They are currently ranked 17th in terms of defensive rating. as a team coached by Frank Vogel, someone who made his name due to his defensive prowess. they have looked shambolic at times on that side of the ball.

The LA Lakers have plenty of issues to solve as their championship aspirations seem to be evaporating right before their very eyes. Despite LeBron James carrying the team on his shoulders in his 19th year in the league, the Lakers have shown very little indication that they can turn it around before the end of the regular season.

