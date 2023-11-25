"No wonder why Michael Jordan left to get the milk": NBA fans troll Jimmy Butler for an awful 4th quarter as Heat blow 21-point lead

Jimmy Butler couldn’t lead the Miami Heat to a crucial win over the New York Knicks on Friday. The reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP scored just two fourth-quarter points as the Heat surrendered a 21-point lead at Madison Square Garden. Miami’s loss dropped them to 2-1, which is tied with New York in Group B of the Eastern Conference. Had the Heat won the game, they would have grabbed a share of the lead with the still-unbeaten Milwaukee Bucks.

Butler’s performance in the fourth quarter was just terrible. He was 0-5 from the field and missed both of his three-pointers, including the potential game-winner.

Fans promptly reacted on Twitter/X following his abysmal clutch game:

“No wonder why Michael Jordan left to get the milk”

Last season, Jimmy Butler had several jaw-dropping performances. He dragged the Miami Heat from the doorstep of elimination in the play-in tournament to the NBA Finals. Along the way, he put on mind-boggling displays that earned him a few flattering nicknames.

Many called him “Himmy Butler” due to his clutch game. Several even hilariously turned him into NBA legend Michael Jordan’s son. Tonight, those comparisons went out the window.

The Miami Heat built a big lead after the third quarter. Miami’s 37-20 edge in the said period gave them an 87-71 advantage heading into the final 12 minutes of the game. It all unraveled for the Heat as the Knicks methodically cut down their lead.

Jimmy Butler and the Heat still had a 96-87 lead with 3:50 left in the game following Josh Richardson’s momentum-breaking three-pointer. It looked like Miami would hold on as the Knicks desperately called a timeout.

An RJ Barrett floater and back-to-back three-point plays by Jalen Brunson had the Madison Square crowd rocking. This is the first meeting between the two teams since Game 6 of last season’s playoffs. The home fans smelled a big come-from-behind win.

The Heat didn’t score for over three minutes after that 96-87 lead. Bam Adebayo’s free throws with 15.1 seconds shaved New York’s lead to 99-98. Jalen Brunson was fouled but missed one of two free throws, which set up Miami’s potential game-tying or game-winning attempt.

Jimmy Butler went for a three-pointer when the Miami Heat didn’t need it

The Miami Heat had 11.3 seconds left on the clock when they had their final possession following Jalen Brunson’s missed free throw. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, surprisingly, didn’t call a timeout. Josh Richardson took some time to bring the ball from New York’s end of the court to the Miami side.

Jimmy Butler received a pass from Richardson on the corner with still 5. 4 seconds left. “Jimmy Buckets” sized up RJ Barrett for a few seconds before going for a step-back three that was a little short.

Butler has been most efficient from deep this season in his career. At one point, he was at 44.5% but has steadily returned to his normal efficiency. Heading into the game against the New York Knicks, he was at 38.9%.

Before the fourth quarter, Jimmy Butler was 3-3 from deep. The Heat like their chances anytime their franchise player takes a game-winning attempt. He just couldn’t do it on Friday night.