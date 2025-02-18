"No wonder it's soy boy a** game" - Ex-Lakers center shockingly blames Steph Curry for ruining the NBA All-Star Game

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry played a key role in developing the NBA All-Star Game's new format. However, the revamped format has drawn criticism from some quarters, with former LA Lakers player Kwame Brown being the latest to express his disapproval.

Kwame Brown criticized the NBA All-Star Game's new format in a video message via ‘Kwame Brown Bust Life’ on YouTube. He specifically targeted the 40-point elimination contest and singled out Steph Curry for his involvement in shaping the revamped format.

“We saw the game and I could not help but be disgusted. The NBA All-Star is over as we know it. It’s is definitely over. … I’m going to apologize to the old school players that ever played. Steph Curry created this version of the All-Star game. No wonder it’s a soy boy a** All-Star game.”

Steph Curry played a significant role in shaping the NBA All-Star Game's new format. He reportedly advised NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on changes, suggesting that shortening the game and creating different scenarios could enhance players' competitiveness.

This led to the introduction of a four-team, tournament-style format, where each game was won by the first team to score 40 points. Curry's input was valuable, given his experience as an 11-time All-Star and the fact that the Golden State Warriors hosted the All-Star weekend.

In the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, Curry was part of Shaq's OGs, a team that was composed of veteran players. They won the championship game against Chuck's Global Stars, with Curry scoring 12 points in the final and being crowned the All-Star Game MVP.

The new format also included a $1.8 million prize pool, with the winning team receiving $125,000 per player. While the format received mixed reviews, Curry's involvement in its creation and his success in the game demonstrated his commitment to innovating and improving the NBA All-Star experience.

Steph Curry takes trip down memory lane at Oracle Arena

During the 2025 All-Star game, Steph Curry took a nostalgic trip as he practiced at the Oakland Arena, formerly known as Oracle Arena. The venue held sentimental value for Curry, who reminisced about winning championships with former teammate Kevin Durant.

Curry suggested that the Warriors consider returning to Oakland Arena for a meaningful game in the future. The Warriors played their home games at Oracle Arena from 1971 to 2019 before relocating to San Francisco's Chase Center.

“We had an opportunity to pay homage to the 47 years that we played in that building [Oracle Arena] and the memories that we had," Curry said. "Man I got real emotional yesterday going back… I know there’s a lot of talk like maybe we should play a game there, I like that idea.”

The trip down memory lane came as the Warriors entered the All-Star break with a 28-27 record. They currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference and will resume action on Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

