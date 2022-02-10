"No words can describe how I'm feeling" - NBA legend Magic Johnson takes to social media to lament yet another back-breaking LA Lakers loss

Earvin Magic Johnson is just one of the millions of LA Lakers fans who were left dumbfounded after their team’s incomprehensible loss to a makeshift Portland Trail Blazers.

Despite the presence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the purple and gold team was humiliated by a star-less squad. The loss is the most disappointing in a season filled with head-shaking failures.

Following their defeat to the Blazers, Lakers legend Magic Johnson painfully echoed the cries of a heartbroken Laker Nation. The Magic Man posted this message on Twitter:

“After the @Lakers loss to Portland tonight, I’m feeling speechless. No words can describe how I’m feeling.”

While the LA Lakers' loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks was almost acceptable, the upset against the Portland Trail Blazers was just horrific. Even without Russell Westbrook, the Lakers still had LeBron James and AD leading the charge.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "There's a really tough virus going on with this team right now and I don't know what the medicine is." Our 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀𝗡𝗲𝘁 crew react to tonight's loss against the Blazers. "There's a really tough virus going on with this team right now and I don't know what the medicine is." Our 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀𝗡𝗲𝘁 crew react to tonight's loss against the Blazers. https://t.co/ucAzrRFaxB

There’s no other way to go about this loss. It was an epic failure considering the Portland Trail Blazers just traded three starters and were without franchise player Damian Lillard. The Blazers haven’t even had full practice with the new acquisitions on the roster. Despite the newly-formed lineup, they managed to keep up with the Lakers and pull off a gigantic upset.

LeBron James previously apologized to Laker Nation and promised that the LA Lakers would improve after a brutal loss to the undermanned Denver Nuggets. The four-time MVP also conceded that they are not on the same level as the Milwaukee Bucks.

Just how he’s going to explain this mind-numbing loss could be something the Laker Hall-of-Famer would be very interested to hear.

Magic Johnson has been calling out the LA Lakers this season

Magic Johnson has criticized the LA Lakers for lack of effort [Photo: USA Today]

This isn’t the first time that Magic Johnson has criticized the LA Lakers this season. After the pounding at the hands of the depleted Denver Nuggets, the legendary point guard questioned the Lakers’ heart and effort.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss , you deserve better. After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better.

More than just fit and chemistry issues, the LA Lakers have been simply too “chill” this season. They have consistently been lackluster in effort and hustle, which is why they have lost or struggled to some of the worst teams in the NBA. There’s this belief that if the star-studded squad simply rolls their sleeves and takes nothing for granted, they could be in a better place.

Also Read Article Continues below

Johnson lambasting the Lakers somehow felt normal. However, the outspoken legend being left speechless is just heartbreaking for the team and the millions of Laker faithful.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh