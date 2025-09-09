"No words can ever take away the pain for my brother": Karl-Anthony Towns pens tear-jerking message in support of Naz Reid

Karl-Anthony Towns went on social media to show his support for his former teammate, Naz Reid. Towns and Reid formerly played together as part of the Minnesota Timberwolves. After playing together for five seasons, the two have formed a strong bond. Now, Reid is in need of those supportive bonds, as his sister passed away on Saturday. Naz's sister, Toraya Reid, died from multiple gunshots at the hands of Shaquille Green, who was arrested shortly after the crime was committed. Green was reportedly Toraya's boyfriend. Karl-Anthony Towns went on X to write a short message for Naz Reid:&quot;Heartbroken. No words can ever take away the pain for my brother. Holding everyone close in prayer today. 🙏❤️&quot;As of this writing, Reid has yet to give a statement regarding his sister's death. The only other member of his family who has already spoken about the tragedy is his other sister, Jakahya Smith. According to reports, Jakahya and Toraya facetimed each other the night before the murder. Karl-Anthony Towns gives back to his rootsKarl-Anthony Towns delivered on a huge project in the Dominican Republic. While most NBA players typically wait until retirement to pursue side projects in their careers, Towns isn't waiting until that time to give back to his country. Towns and Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader announced on Sunday that they're building a 2,500-seat arena in Tamboril, Santiago, built at the Go Ministries Sports Complex. According to sources, the arena will cost $3 million to build. The target date of completion for the infrastructure will be sometime in 2026.Given that KAT is signed to a super max four-year contract worth $220.4 million with the New York Knicks, shelling out $3 million wouldn't hurt his wallet. Towns said the project goes beyond simply putting up a gym. It's a tribute to his family roots and a gesture to encourage the next generation of athletes from his country.Karl-Anthony Towns shares his thoughts on his recent project with the Dominican Republic:“It was really important for me to give back to my community, a country that’s given me everything, gave me my mother and gave me this love of the game of basketball. It’s given me the word love, both of family and understanding how to treat people.”While Towns has already begun building his legacy outside of the hardwood, he still has responsibilities to fulfill as part of the New York Knicks. KAT is entering his second season with the Knicks this year and will aim to make up for the Eastern Conference Finals loss last season.