Noah Lyles brings up Anthony Edwards while revealing origin of infamous 'world champions of what' diss aimed at NBA players

Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion sprinter Noah Lyles discussed his infamous diss at Anthony Edwards and NBA players two years ago. Lyles opened up about what led to his rant in an interview with former NFL player Cam Newton.

Ad

Speaking on Newton's "Funky Friday" podcast, Lyles was asked about his issue with Anthony Edwards and NBA players. He explained that his frustration with Adidas led to his rant because he wanted to show how badly track and field athletes are treated.

"I had been discussing my own new contract with Adidas, and what I wanted to be in there was a shoe," Lyles said. "Because I said, 'Anthony Edwards has a shoe, and I'm already a six-time world champion.' And I'm prophesying that I'm going to be the Olympic champion. I believe I've done enough to prove that my worth is, given a signature shoe or at least having the conversation of it."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He added:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"At the time, I was frustrated with them, still am (but) that's another story about how they didn't even want to have the conversation of it. And the point that I wanted to show America, leading off of that "world champions of what" is, this is the difference of how we track and field athletes are treated in the US."

Ad

Ad

Noah Lyles clarified that he doesn't have any beef with Anthony Edwards and the NBA, but he still doubled down on his take about NBA Champions being called World Champions.

When Cam Newton asked about him leaving Adidas, Lyles explained that he'll lose everything from his coach to the shoes that he likes to training, in everything. He can't afford to go to a different brand because Adidas makes the best equipment for sprinters.

Ad

Paul George advises Anthony Edwards following playoff exit

For the second straight year, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves fell short of the NBA Finals. They were dispatched by the OKC Thunder in five games, like what the Dallas Mavericks did to them last year.

Edwards showed a lot of improvement this season, especially from beyond the arc. However, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George advised "Ant-Man" to begin developing his post moves. It will allow Edwards to slow the game down, gaining rhythm by making easier shots compared to chucking over two defenders beyond the arc.

Ad

Expand Tweet

While Edwards doesn't want to be the face of the NBA, his evolution into a complete player will make it even harder to deny. He'll also need to be more successful as an individual and lead the Timberwolves past the conference finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.