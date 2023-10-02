"Noah Lyles is shaking" - Kevin Durant committing to play in 2024 Paris Olympics has NBA fans amped

Phoenix Suns talisman Kevin Durant confirmed his participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Durant made the announcement during today's Media Day. Durant was on the American team that clinched gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

Durant's move follows a disappointing performance by Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. The team finished fourth after falling to Canada, 127-118, in the bronze medal match. The announcement by 'KD' unleashed varied reactions from NBA fans, with many deeming the move as the one decision that is sure to lead to the gold medal.

Other fans mocked American sprinter Noah Lyles, who elicited a heated debate when he said that NBA champions should not be called world champions.

Durant is among an array of NBA stars who have confirmed their participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Other notable players include LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Devin Booker.

What will Team USA look like at the Paris Olympics

With commitments from Kevin Durant and other American stars, Team USA will be quite different from the team that played in the world championship. Let's take a look at the best starting five Team USA could possibly ensemble.

Point Guard: Steph Curry

Curry has never won an Olympic gold medal, which is the last thing missing from his impressive resume. Curry won gold at both the 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Cups, but has yet to suit up for an Olympic game. With Steve Kerr as head coach, Curry will be well-primed to get that gold medal around his neck.

Shooting Guard: Devin Booker

Booker already has one gold medal, and has already confirmed that he will be available for Paris 2024. However, will face stiff competition for the starting position from Anthony Edwards, who more than proved himself at the World Cup.

Small Forward: Kevin Durant

Durant is the been-there-done-that guy on the team, having won the gold during the 2010 FIBA Basketball World Cup, gold at the 2012 Olympics, gold at the 2016 Olympics, and yet another gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Power Forward: LeBron James

James will be 39 next year, but that's not going to be a hindrance for Team USA. He has already confirmed his participation. Recent reports indicate that LeBron is looking to a few more top NBA stars to further strengthen the team.

Center: Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat center is arguably the best big man the USA team can feature if Joel Embiid does not opt to go to Paris. Adebayo has already proven himself during Miami's impressive run to the finals last season.

Do you reckon Team USA is a lock for the Gold at the Paris Olympics?