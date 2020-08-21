"Nobody should be able to use my name to lie" LeBron James infuriated with political ad campaign spreading misinformation through  his name

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have faced a mixed bag of results since entering the NBA bubble. Their shooting woes have been well documented as it cost them the first game against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA playoffs series.

However, they bounced back in spectacular fashion despite star player LeBron James only scoring ten points on the night. Anthony Davis had a great game as he scored 31 points in just 29 minutes. The LA Lakers shooters also made amends for their horrible game one display.

LeBron James confirms misuse of his image and name in posts spreading wrong information about elections

LeBron James is a well-known advocate of equality amongst people and social justice. He was one of the first NBA players to speak about police brutality when the Black Lives Matter movement picked up pace worldwide and especially in the United States of America after civilian George Floyd died due an injury caused by a law enforcement officer.

Anybody know whose ball it is? 😂 pic.twitter.com/pP7jseXZCx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 21, 2020

LeBron James and a few other American athletes joined hands to form an organization called 'More than a Vote' which aims to educate the United Stated citizens about their voting rights and how to use them for their benefit.

Recently, an eminent Washington-based conservative advocacy organization was seen to promote a deceptive digital ad campaign that was spreading fears about mail-in voting and targeting battleground states with high concentrations of minority voters.

Some of the paid posts feature an image of LeBron James and misconstrue a quote from the basketball star, falsely suggesting that when he condemned polling closures as “systemic racism and oppression,”.

It turns out that LeBron James had nothing to do with these posts which were spreading misinformation. LeBron James confirmed that these posts were fake through his social media account. LeBron James also emphasized on the fact that activities like these are further proof that a platform like 'More than a Vote' will help people make a more informed choice instead of believing in fake information.

Secondly, Nobody should be able to use my name (or anyone else name) to lie and deceive about the election. Not sure what we can do legally but definitely trying to figure it out! #StayWoke #LoveMyPeople✊🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 21, 2020

He was also quick to add that nobody should be able to use his or anyone else's name to lie and deceive about the election. LeBron James confirmed that he will try to find out if legal action can be taken against the organization which issued these posts.

