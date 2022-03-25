“Nobody anywhere is beating this team… they remind me of the 2014 San Antonio Spurs” - Chris Broussard says the Phoenix Suns are the favorites to win it all this season

With their win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns have clinched the best record in the NBA this season. They will have homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, which is very important if they want to win their first-ever championship.

The Suns defeated the Nuggets, 140-130, at Ball Arena, with Chris Paul making his return from a thumb injury that sidelined him for 15 games.

Phoenix became the first team to win 60 games this season and are just three wins away from breaking the franchise record for most wins in a single season.

In the latest episode of First Things First, Chris Broussard proclaimed the Phoenix Suns as the team to beat in the playoffs.

Broussard believes that the Suns are going to win their first-ever NBA championship and compared them to the 2014 San Antonio Spurs.

"Not only is no one in the West beating Phoenix, no one in the entire NBA is beating Phoenix. I'm calling it right now. They are the NBA champion favorites. Nobody in FIBA. Nobody in the Rucker. Nobody anywhere is beating this team. They remind me of the 2014 San Antonio Spurs," Broussard said.

The Phoenix Suns are having an amazing season and are on pace to record their best season ever as a franchise.

Chris Paul has been the team's leader, while Devin Booker has grown into one of the best scorers in the league. DeAndre Ayton, despite all the drama at the start of the season, is the man in the middle for Phoenix.

Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder complete their starting lineup, but their depth is one of the best in the NBA.

Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet, Torrey Craig, Cameron Johnson, and JaVale McGee all come off the bench to contribute a lot, from scoring to defense.

Chris Paul returns in Phoenix Suns' win over Denver Nuggets

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul made his triumphant return for the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night in their win over the Denver Nuggets. Paul missed a total of 15 games due to a broken thumb he suffered before the All-Star break against the Houston Rockets.

The veteran point guard was limited to just 30 minutes, but he was able to record 17 points, four rebounds, 13 assists, and one steal.

However, it was Devin Booker who stole the show by exploding for a season-high 49 points. It was a nice scoring night for Booker, who was celebrating the five-year anniversary of his 70-point game.

The Suns were just two wins away from winning their first NBA championship last season. However, the Milwaukee Bucks returned from an 0-2 deficit to take home the title.

Chris Paul played poorly in the latter part of the series, but he and the Suns are out for vengeance.

