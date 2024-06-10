"Nobody better than you": BIA ecstatic and jumps in delight after Jaylen Brown hands over his jersey

Jaylen Brown has been one of the key players for the Boston Celtics so far in the NBA Finals. Brown scored 21 points in Game 2, knocking down eight of his 15 shots from the field while tallying seven assists and three steals in 42 minutes of action.

His performances have been turning heads in the playoffs, including American rapper and singer BIA, who was courtside when the Celtics defeated the Mavericks in Game 2, 105-98.

BIA even received Jaylen Brown’s game-worn jersey following a hug with the Celtics star after the win. The league posted the video of their post-game celebration on its X account.

“Nobody better than you!” BIA shouted before posing with Brown's jersey.

A longtime Boston Celtics fan, BIA performed at halftime of Game 2. The 32-year-old rapper has been attending Celtics games since her childhood, growing up in Medford, Massachusetts, just about 10 minutes away from TD Garden.

She opened up on her love of the Celtics in a magazine feature in 2023.

"I've been going to Celtics games since I was like 10 years old. I'm a hardcore, ride-or-die Celtics fan. Live and die green, bleed green. ... We used to get the tickets that were like 10 bucks all the way in the balcony. You couldn't even see the Celtics when you were in those seats," BIA told PEOPLE Magazine last year.

BIA also interacted with other Celtics stars before such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

She started her rapping career in 2014, shortly after being discovered on YouTube by Fam-Lay.

Shaquille O’Neal tells Jaylen Brown important reminder amid NBA Finals mind games

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal reminded Jaylen Brown to keep his head in the championship series after Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd tried to put a wedge in the relationship between the Celtics’ stars.

“Let me break it down to you; they are trying to separate you and your guy,” said O’Neal.

Shaq was referring to Kidd’s comments before Game 2, which implied that Brown, not Jayson Tatum, is the best player for the Celtics.

Brown responded to Kidd’s statement, acknowledging the mind games the Mavericks were trying to spark in their NBA Finals series.

"I don't have no reaction. It's a team game, we're trying to focus on that. Everybody has their own opinions. We've been just extremely focused on what our roles and our jobs are. We've all had to sacrifice. Jayson's had to do that at the highest of levels,” Brown said.

Brown has been averaging 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 3.0 steals in the first two games of the NBA Finals so far. With the Celtics leading 2-0, the series will now be played in Dallas for Games 3 and 4.