"Nobody can threaten opponents in more ways" – NBA draft analyst on Chet Holmgren's growth and comparisons with Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero

Freshman center Chet Holmgren and the Gonzaga Bulldogs look like a dominant force this year. After Thursday night's 78-62 victory over San Francisco, Gonzaga stands at 15-2. After a tough loss to Duke earlier in the year, Gonzaga is ranked as the top team in the country again.

The team has an impressive amount of depth and is a favorite to make a serious run in the NCAA Tournament. Holmgren, a lengthy big man, is becoming a favorite to be selected first in the 2022 draft. Holmgren finished Thursday night's win with 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman gave a glowing endorsement for Holmgren on Friday.

"There's some belief that Jabari (Smith Jr.) and Paolo (Banchero) may have jumped him on boards, but nobody can threaten opponents in more ways than Chet or has the potential to impact games as greatly," Wasserman tweeted.

Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass Big night for Chet Holmgren: 22 points, 9 boards, 4 blocks with 2 3PTM, 2 assists. There's some belief that Jabari and Paolo may have jumped him on boards, but nobody can threaten opponents in more ways than Chet or has the potential to impact games as greatly. Big night for Chet Holmgren: 22 points, 9 boards, 4 blocks with 2 3PTM, 2 assists. There's some belief that Jabari and Paolo may have jumped him on boards, but nobody can threaten opponents in more ways than Chet or has the potential to impact games as greatly. https://t.co/p2fbDjQuW8

Chet Holmgren and the race for the top spot in the NBA draft

Chet Holmgren continues to buzz as a potential top pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Coming into the college basketball season, Gonzaga freshman center Chet Holmgren was the heavy favorite to become the top pick in the upcoming NBA draft. After some impressive play from Duke Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero and Auburn Tigers freshman Jabari Smith Jr., there was starting to be some belief in draft circles that Holmgren might not be such a lock to be the first selection.

Although thinly framed at 7-foot, 195 pounds, Holmgren is one of the most impressive shot-blocking presences in recent memory. He stands out with his sensational floor awareness on both sides of the court and projects to be able to impact the game immediately at the next level.

Holmgren will entice teams with his scary upside, as he has the potential to be a superstar with the amount of raw talent he posseses.

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops Gonzaga struggled early last night, but wound up with a 78-62 win over USF in Spokane.



Chet Holmgren was terrific with 22 points, 9 boards and 4 blocks.



Holmgren’s last 4 games: 15.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocks while shooting 55 percent from 3. Gonzaga struggled early last night, but wound up with a 78-62 win over USF in Spokane. Chet Holmgren was terrific with 22 points, 9 boards and 4 blocks. Holmgren’s last 4 games: 15.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocks while shooting 55 percent from 3.

What's been notable about Holmgren's play lately has been his surge of outside shooting. Holmgren is much more fluid than most might expect when they first see him, and he has the ability to become a dangerous weapon from outside.

After struggling with his outside shot at the start of the year, Holmgren has begun to find his groove. In his last six games, the lengthy big man is averaging 15.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 61.2%, including 50.0% from 3-point range.

Also Read Article Continues below

The race for the first overall selection will continue to heat up, and NBA teams will be watching Holmgren, Banchero and Smith closely.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein