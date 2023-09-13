“Nobody coming to Milwaukee to workout wit you”: Evan Turner launches scathing attack on Giannis Antetokounmpo for backing Noah Lyles

Former NBA player Evan Turner appeared to call out Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on an X/Twitter post. Turner, who was also an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics in 2020-2021, claims no player wants to go to Milwaukee to work out with Giannis.

Turner's attack is possibly motivated by the Milwaukee star's support of Noah Lyles. Giannis was vocal in his support of the track star's assertion that the NBA champions should not be called the world champions. The sentiments drew a lot of ire from current and former NBA players.

In his post, Evan Turner also called out Giannis' brother and teammate, Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Turner did not clarify the reason he believes nobody wants to work out with the Antetokounmpo brothers.

"Ain't nobody coming to Milwaukee to work out wit you," Turner tweeted.

Evan Turner is not the first NBA personality to disrespect Giannis Antetokounmpo

Evan Turner's post is not the first time he has taken a dig at the former MVP. In 2022 Giannis Antetokounmpo said he wanted to be like Tim Duncan when he retired and completely disappear from the public eye. Turner responded by saying "Buddy like attention too much for that lol," referring to the Bucks star.

Also, when JJ Redick called Joel Embiid a top three player on his podcast, "The Old Man & the Three," Embiid asked him who the other two were. Redick, a former teammate of Embiid's, responded with Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic. Embiid asked where Giannis was, and Redick said, "In the next tier."

Redick later apologized for leaving out Giannis' in his top 3 after a huge fan backlash.

Gilbert Arenas, another former player and current podcast host, disrespected Antetokounmpo on an even higher scale:

"I can look at his game and say he doesn’t understand basketball yet. He plays the sport, he won a championship, COOL! He doesn’t really understand how to be great, how to better, how to train his body"

The disrespect does not always entail words directed at Giannis. Sometimes, it is what is not said.

While social media raved about how incredible Giannis Antetokuonmpo was, not only in the 2021 NBA Finals but throughout the 2021 playoffs, fans noticed a wall of silence for the Greek Freak

The lack of support emanated from NBA stars who were uncharacteristically quiet every time Giannis had a good game. Chris Vernon of "The Mismatch" called out NBA stars for their lack of love towards the two-time MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP and an NBA champion. His background and playing style are not similar to other superstars', but his mark on the game has been indelible.