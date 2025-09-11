"Nobody deserves to die like that": Michael Porter Jr. pays his respects to Charlie Kirk amid backlash over opinionated videos 

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has generated widespread discussion across social media. Some users have expressed a lack of sympathy over his death, citing his controversial statements, but Michael Porter Jr. has said that Kirk should be mourned regardless of his views.In an Instagram story, Porter revealed being disturbed by the backlash directed at Kirk following his death. Despite not following Kirk’s work, MPJ believes Kirk’s killing is tragic and that the conservative activist had a family.“RIP to Charlie smh,” MPJ added on his Instagram Story. “I never watched his stuff, but nobody deserves to die like that. Man had a wife and kids. … He was killed for sharing his opinions and giving others the opportunity to share theirs as well. This is sad man. ... praying for the family!”Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was at Utah Valley University for one of his peaceful debate events, which are designed to give students a chance to share their views and challenge his opinions. Kirk was shot in the neck during a question about mass shootings involving transgender people.OnlyF*ans model claps back at Michael Porter Jr.’s commentsSophie Rain, an OnlyF*ns model, went viral after sharing how much she made on the platform. To put her success into perspective, she pointed out that she earned $43 million, almost as much as LeBron James did last year.During a live stream with PlaqueBoyMax, Michael Porter Jr. weighed in and questioned the money Rain brought in.“It’s lame that dudes is giving her 50 Ms it’s probably dudes with wives and gfs in their little rooms,” Porter Jr. said. These girls on OnlyFans there not even the ones typing going back and forth with these dudes. The thing about that, bro, is these girls on OnlyF*ns, they're not even the ones typing, going back and forth with these dudes.&quot;Sophie Rain didn’t let that slide and was quick to repond, calling out the Brooklyn Nets star’s hypocrisy.“I just think it’s funny how men can dribble a ball and cash $30 million checks without anyone calling that lame,” she said. “But if a woman builds a business from nothing and earns more than some MVPs, suddenly it’s a moral crisis. … I worked 14-hour days, answered every DM, edited every post. Nobody faked that grind.&quot;Michael Porter Jr. has stayed quiet since Sophie Rain’s response, offering no comments on the matter.