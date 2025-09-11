  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • "Nobody deserves to die like that": Michael Porter Jr. pays his respects to Charlie Kirk amid backlash over opinionated videos 

"Nobody deserves to die like that": Michael Porter Jr. pays his respects to Charlie Kirk amid backlash over opinionated videos 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Sep 11, 2025 11:55 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has generated widespread discussion across social media. Some users have expressed a lack of sympathy over his death, citing his controversial statements, but Michael Porter Jr. has said that Kirk should be mourned regardless of his views.

Ad

In an Instagram story, Porter revealed being disturbed by the backlash directed at Kirk following his death. Despite not following Kirk’s work, MPJ believes Kirk’s killing is tragic and that the conservative activist had a family.

“RIP to Charlie smh,” MPJ added on his Instagram Story. “I never watched his stuff, but nobody deserves to die like that. Man had a wife and kids. … He was killed for sharing his opinions and giving others the opportunity to share theirs as well. This is sad man. ... praying for the family!”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was at Utah Valley University for one of his peaceful debate events, which are designed to give students a chance to share their views and challenge his opinions. Kirk was shot in the neck during a question about mass shootings involving transgender people.

OnlyF*ans model claps back at Michael Porter Jr.’s comments

Sophie Rain, an OnlyF*ns model, went viral after sharing how much she made on the platform. To put her success into perspective, she pointed out that she earned $43 million, almost as much as LeBron James did last year.

Ad

During a live stream with PlaqueBoyMax, Michael Porter Jr. weighed in and questioned the money Rain brought in.

“It’s lame that dudes is giving her 50 Ms it’s probably dudes with wives and gfs in their little rooms,” Porter Jr. said. These girls on OnlyFans there not even the ones typing going back and forth with these dudes. The thing about that, bro, is these girls on OnlyF*ns, they're not even the ones typing, going back and forth with these dudes."
Ad

Sophie Rain didn’t let that slide and was quick to repond, calling out the Brooklyn Nets star’s hypocrisy.

“I just think it’s funny how men can dribble a ball and cash $30 million checks without anyone calling that lame,” she said.
“But if a woman builds a business from nothing and earns more than some MVPs, suddenly it’s a moral crisis. … I worked 14-hour days, answered every DM, edited every post. Nobody faked that grind."

Michael Porter Jr. has stayed quiet since Sophie Rain’s response, offering no comments on the matter.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications