“Nobody is expecting him to lead the Lakers to another championship… He’s not close to that guy” - NBA analyst believes LeBron James and the Lakers won’t be the favorites to win it all

The LA Lakers have always been relevant as long as LeBron James stays healthy. Laker Nation is now giddy with excitement following the arrival of Patrick Beverley and the reported push to get Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

After a seemingly gloomy offseason, there is suddenly boundless optimism in the camp. With the acquisition of Hield and Turner, the Lakers could become title favorites. However, analyst Chris Broussard has asked fans to hold their horses on his podcast, “The Odd Couple”.

“He’s gonna be 38 years old! Nobody is expecting him to lead the Lakers to another championship. If they get Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, they are the favorites in the West? In the hunt, in the mix, but favorites? No!

"Anyone watching knows LeBron is not what he used to be. I know he averaged 30 [points] but LeBron James was not only great for his scoring and his passing, his defense as well. He’s not close to that guy now.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Anonymous GM

(Via "LeBron is still good, but he can’t carry you anymore.”- Anonymous GM(Via @RicBucher "LeBron is still good, but he can’t carry you anymore.”- Anonymous GM(Via @RicBucher ) https://t.co/3XzdMq7Y16

LA is asking LeBron James too much if they expect him to be the alpha player in this group to challenge for the title. New head coach Darvin Ham knows this, which is why he devised a plan to run the offense through Anthony Davis.

“King James” also knows that he would have to defer more to AD and probably Russell Westbrook to secure a playoff spot. It’s for this reason that the four-time MVP signed off on Ham’s plan to make AD the focal point of the offense.

As early as the start of last season, Charles Barkley was harping on the importance of the Lakers counting more on Anthony Davis. He knew very well that the mileage on LeBron James’ body could eventually be too much towards the end.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



Chuck goes in on the Lakers' early-season struggles 🗣️



(via



"I blame Anthony Davis... you ain't doing what you supposed to do. You're 27 years old, you're supposed to be in your prime."Chuck goes in on the Lakers' early-season struggles 🗣️(via @NBAonTNT "I blame Anthony Davis... you ain't doing what you supposed to do. You're 27 years old, you're supposed to be in your prime." Chuck goes in on the Lakers' early-season struggles 🗣️(via @NBAonTNT) https://t.co/VTpaoJAZwf

AD came into the season out of shape and was often injured. James didn’t have enough of a supporting cast to push the Lakers to the playoffs.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will have a better supporting cast if they can get Buddy Hield and Myles Turner

If the LA Lakers somehow pull off a trade for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, they will definitely be deeper and stronger than last season. GM Rob Pelinka has long coveted Hield, who is a 39.8% shooter from deep. The Indiana Pacers shooting guard also has decent size and athleticism to contribute on defense.

When Anthony Davis sat out with various injuries last season, former head coach Frank Vogel decided to use LeBron James at center. Even with Dwight Howard in the lineup, Vogel made the 18x All-Star the team’s interior enforcer.

StatMuse @statmuse Fun Fact: Over the last 5 seasons Buddy Hield has led the league in 3s and Myles Turner has led the league in blocks per game. Fun Fact: Over the last 5 seasons Buddy Hield has led the league in 3s and Myles Turner has led the league in blocks per game. https://t.co/7BFK0F6KOi

This season, the Lakers have Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones to give AD a breather. None of the two, however, is as good as Myles Turner.

StatMuse @statmuse Lakers potential lineup:



Patrick Beverley

Buddy Hield

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Myles Turner



____ seed in the West. Lakers potential lineup:Patrick BeverleyBuddy HieldLeBron JamesAnthony DavisMyles Turner____ seed in the West. https://t.co/BXV8PJMQq1

Indiana’s big man has led the NBA in blocks twice and is a career 34.9% from beyond the arc. He would address the Lakers’ rim protection, rebounding and defense. LA will not be title favorites, but they are primed to have a better season than last campaign’s epic collapse.

