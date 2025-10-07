  • home icon
  "Nobody was freaking out" - Lakers coach JJ Redick quips about LeBron James shocking masses with 'The Second Decision' stunt

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 07, 2025
On Wednesday, LeBron James finally unveiled his much-hyped "Decision 2.0," which he'd dubbed "the decision of all decisions." While many fans were wondering if James would be announcing his retirement, this "Decision" turned out to be an advertising campaign for a cognac brand.

Shortly after this revelation, Lakers head coach JJ Redick addressed the matter in a media availability. Redick had no qualms mocking those who believed that James' announcement would amount to something of greater magnitude.

"You guys are idiots," Redick said. "We all knew it was an ad, right? I think most people who text me are also aware that it was probably an ad. Nobody was freaking out."
While the Lakers head coach sounded dismissive of the swerve that James pulled off, netizens were nevertheless buzzing after LBJ dropped a teaser for the video. The use of the word "Decision," of course, evoked memories of his blockbuster announcement in 2010 about signing with the Miami Heat.

Impressively, the 40-year-old James has shown over the past few years that his physical frame can still hold up after all these seasons in the NBA. Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game, proving that he can still compete at a high level in the tail end of his career.

Still, a number of injuries sustained in recent years have led fans to wonder when James will finally hang up his sneakers. The second "Decision" was expected to be an announcement connected to this, but as far as Redick was concerned, his aging star players wasn't about to broadcast a retirement date.

"He loves to do that type of stuff": Lakers teammates react to LeBron James' 2025 "Decision"

At the same media availability in which Redick made his comments, reporters also asked James' teammates for their thoughts on the matter. For one, Lakers forward Rui Hachimura seemed amused by it all.

"I texted him, just to be sure. He's using those weird emojis, I don't even know what that means," Hachimura told reporters. "He loves to do that type of stuff."

Meanwhile, Lakers guard Austin Reaves said that he got "a couple of calls" regarding the matter. Reaves, who has spent four years getting to know James on and off the court, ultimately shrugged it off.

