“Nobody knows what it’s like to be criticized more than LeBron James” - Shannon Sharpe says he has no problem with LeBron James defending 3x All-Star, says the criticism for the latter was warranted

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has always kept an eye on his opponents in the NBA. Recently, James went out of his way to offer support to Boston Celtics rising star Jayson Tatum. During a recent episode of "The Shop," James spoke out against the criticism the young Celtics star received during his play in the NBA Finals.

Tatum struggled against the Golden State Warriors, before the Celtics were defeated in six games. LeBron said that those who were criticizing Tatum had "never walked in the arena." It was an eye-opening endorsement from LeBron, who has had plenty of experience when it comes to playing at the highest stage in the NBA playoffs.

It's always fascinating to see some of the greats offer their opinions when it comes to the recent play in the league. Speaking recently on "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe said he has no problem with LeBron James getting involved because LeBron knows what it's like to get "criticized at a very young age..."

"I don't have a problem with LeBron getting involved. He knows what it's like to get criticized at a very young age...But I think the criticism was warranted. He didn't play well."

LeBron James looks to get the LA Lakers back to the NBA Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

All eyes will be on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers this year. They are looking to rebound after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. After coming into last season with aspirations of making a run toward the playoffs, the Lakers went on to finish eleventh in the Western Conference.

Throughout the previous season, the Lakers dealt with a number of injuries that led to inconsistent performances. Although James put up impressive numbers, he only went on to play in a total of 56 games last year. James will be getting ready for his 20th season in the NBA. Despite his age, the superstar forward has continued to impress with his play on the court.

Time is running out for James and the Lakers to make a push at another run toward a potential NBA championship. James is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season. This will have the attention of basketball fans throughout the year.

