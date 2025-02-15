"Nobody in the NBA would risk losing 12-0" - Fans quick to dismiss idea of 1v1 games during NBA All-Star weekend after Napheesa Collier's suggestion

The NBA has had a problem generating excitement around All-Star weekend festivities for some time now. The last couple of years have been historically bad with minimal effort from the players and experts have called out the games for their poor quality. The league is now searching for solutions and they are attempting to revive the game by changing the format this year.

The new format has a tournament-style lineup with 4 teams playing each other to bring home the grand prize. In addition to Sunday's All-Star game, All-Star Saturday night has suffered too. Arguably the most popular event, the dunk contest, has not seen any of the big names in the league compete over the past few years.

WNBA player and Unrivaled founder Napheesa Collier felt that adding a 1v1 contest, similar to the one her Unrivaled league recently held, during NBA All-Star weekend would be entertaining.

"I think it would definitely be entertaining," Collier told the media on Friday. "It's up to the players if they want to do it. You're putting your name on the line, you are putting your reputation on the line. It's a vulnerable situation and I really commend everyone who competed in this (Unrivaled's 1v1 competition)."

Here's how fans reacted to Collier's suggestion:

"Go watch how Stewie lost. Nobody in the NBA would risk losing 12-0," a fan said

"Some might not (compete), because they don't want to be embarrassed" another fan commented.

"Nah, men are too prideful. They all think they are the best. No one would actually put that on the line and show that they aren't," a fan tweeted.

Other fans said they would be excited to see such an event:

"A men's 1v1 tournament would be legendary! Who's ready to step up?" a fan commented.

"NBA 1v1 would be the best event of all-star weekend tbh," another fan wrote.

"Yes please. Such a great idea!" an NBA fan said.

Napheesa Collier wins Unrivaled 1v1 tournament

Napheesa Collier won the Unrivaled's inaugural 1v1 tournament on Friday after defeating Aaliyah Edwards in the finals. Collier was ranked as the top seed on her side of the bracket while Edwards went on a Cinderella run, coming from being an 8th seed on her side of the bracket. She knocked out one of the favorites, Breanna Stewart 12-0 in the first round.

Collier took home the grand prize of $200,000 while Edwards took home a prize of $50,000.

After the contest, Collier spoke about how she earned almost her entire WNBA salary by winning the 1v1 contest.

"My entire WNBA salary is what I just got in 30 minutes of playing one-on-one," Napheesa Collier said. "Which is insane to even say. And same for (playing) overseas. (For) a lot of people, this is their full contract, so you're playing seven months for this kind of money."

