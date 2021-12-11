"Nobody's ever going to fight in the NBA; The NBA is kind of like WWE" - Miles Bridges reflects on his on-court clash with Andre Drummond, says the latter didn't take his shot and it's 'all for entertainment'

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges had an exchange with Philadelphia 76ers Andre Drummond when both teams met on December 9. Given how incidents like these have escalated this season, the referees and players quickly stepped in to separate both guys who were already nose-to-nose.

It was a dirty play from Miles Bridges, who blatantly shoved Drummond after his pocket was picked on the other end of the floor. The Sixers big man took exception to that and wanted to have words with Bridges.

As with every other NBA altercation, it always starts with a conversation before the shoving begins. On this occasion, both players were separated before things got out of hand.

Speaking about the incident post-game, Miles Bridges chucked it under "entertainment" as he did not believe Drummond was ready to go all the way.

"It's nothing. Nobody is ever gonna fight in the NBA. The NBA is kinda like WWE. Ain't nobody about to fight. He had a chance to do something, but it's all for entertainment."

The dust-up fueled the Sixers, who were down by 4 points with under two minutes to play in the second quarter. A second-half turnaround guaranteed victory for the Sixers in a tightly contested game.

Miles Bridges had a decent 20-point outing, but Gordon Hayward was the best player for the Hornets in that game. Hayward finished with 31 points, five rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 55.6% from the field.

How has Miles Bridges performed so far this season?

Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets high fives Miles Bridges #0

The case for Miles Bridges to be the recipient of the NBA's Most Improved Player award has continued to gain traction as the season progresses. The 23-year-old is having the best season of his career and has visibly improved every facet of his game.

The Hornets are one of the most exciting teams right now, and while that could be attributed to the style and swagger of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and his consistent attack on the rim also plays a significant part.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport MILES BRIDGES PUT GIANNIS ON A POSTER 😱😱 MILES BRIDGES PUT GIANNIS ON A POSTER 😱😱 https://t.co/e8GE3e5AAf

There is a chance that Miles Bridges will feature in his first playoff game this season. But there is a lot more work to be done if that is to materialize.

The Michigan State product has seen a massive jump in his numbers this season. He is the top scorer on the team, averaging 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. That's a significant improvement considering he averaged 12.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in the 2020-21 season.

Edited by David Nyland