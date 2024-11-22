"Nobody's that important" - Former NFL pro rips LeBron James for announcing departure from social media

LeBron James took the basketball world by storm he announced his departure from social media Wednesday. He made this known via his official X account.

Reacting to the move on an episode of Fox Sports, "The Facility," was former NFL player Emmanuel Acho. Acho gave a passionate response when he spoke about LeBron's decision and wasn't pleased he announced his decision publicly rather than leave quietly.

"Why do people always feel the need to announce their departure on social media?... You don't have to announce when you leaving the group chat... You ain't got to broadcast it to the world. With all due respect, nobody is that important, and we don't actually care that much... But stop announcing departures from social media. Nobody's that important."

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the most popular athletes with a massive social media presence. His 52.9 million followers on X and 159 million on Instagram has him among the most-followed accounts.

While his absence will be a loss to his fans, James has decided to take a break in order to stay away from some of the perceived negativity coming from sports media.

Sports commentator believes LeBron James will be back on social media

While James decided to take a break from social media, sports commentator Colin Cowherd strongly believes the Los Angeles Lakers superstar will eventually make his return as he knows the benefits social media has brought to his career.

He made this known while speaking on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

"It's social media. You get the game. You've used it for 20 years to your advantage. You'll be back."

This season, most of the media coverage has been on the alleged nepotism enjoyed by his son, Bronny James. James was selected in the second round by the Lakers and given a four-year guaranteed contract, which is largely unheard of for second-round picks.

