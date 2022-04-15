“Nobody’s picking us to come out of the west... besides our families” - Steph Curry's hilarious take on optimism around Golden State Warriors' chances of making the NBA Finals 

NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry joked about his team not being favored to win the Western Conference this season during a recent press conference. Curry and the Warriors started the season with a bang, but the second half of their campaign didn't go according to plan.

The Dubs were 18-2 at one stage, looking comfortable to finish the season as the #1 seed in the West. However, they endured a slump following injuries to Draymond Green and Steph Curry, which saw them drop to third in the standings. They held a 53-29 season record by the end of the campaign.

The Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks were in stellar form when the Golden State Warriors struggled. As a result, those three sides have been favored over the Warriors to win the West. Here's what Steph Curry had to say about it during a recent press conference (via 95.7 The Game):

"Nobody's picking us to come out of the West, at least I don't think, besides of our families, which is fine. It's just a matter of literally we've gotta win four games, in order to do that, we have a certain game plan, which we can execute on Saturday, and we've gotta get off to a good start, protect homecourt."

Steph Curry hopes to return for Golden State Warriors on for Game 1 against Denver Nuggets

Steph Curry has been on the sidelines for a month, missing 12 games in a row for the Golden State Warriors. He suffered a foot injury following a collision with Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart on March 16.

The Dubs lost six of their next seven games in Curry's absence, but managed to bounce back and finish the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater The Warriors staff was upset with both of these Marcus Smart plays. First one was a roll up of Steph Curry's leg that has him currently in the locker room, second ruled a flagrant on Klay Thompson. Kerr was telling refs to review both plays, mimicking a leg chop to officials. The Warriors staff was upset with both of these Marcus Smart plays. First one was a roll up of Steph Curry's leg that has him currently in the locker room, second ruled a flagrant on Klay Thompson. Kerr was telling refs to review both plays, mimicking a leg chop to officials. https://t.co/6edSJxQszv

The Golden State Warriors will need their talisman back, though, as Curry is crucial to their hopes of getting off to a remarkable start in the playoffs. His presence against the unpredictable Denver Nuggets is a must.

The two-time MVP hasn't revealed much about his recovery, but is positive and hopes to return in time for Game 1 of the series against the Nuggets. Here's what Curry said:

"Everything's just been positive in terms of getting back out there and understanding, I'll be ready to play when that time is (close to 100%), and I'm hoping it's Saturday. Trying to be that best version that I can be. Obviously, I've been through that before, so I've high confidence that I can go out there and help our team again."

The Warriors will play the first two games of the series against the Nuggets at Chase Center before traveling to the Ball Arena for the third and fourth games.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra