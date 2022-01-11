"Nobody understands our pain when we sick" - LeBron James makes a hilarious parallel between his life and TV show 'Martin'

LeBron James’ legendary exploits on the basketball court for close to two decades make him an almost larger-than-life figure. It’s almost impossible to tie up the NBA superstar as an everyday Joe who struggles with the normal realities of family life.

The four-time MVP, though, has been showing glimpses of behind-the-scenes family life on his social media accounts.

The LA Lakers’ franchise player shared a story on his Instagram account of an old episode of the extremely popular 90s sitcom Martin. Played by Martin Lawrence, the show's titular character was hilariously trying to grab his girlfriend Gina’s (Tisha Campbell) attention by pretending to be sick. Gina, at this stage, was guiltily trying to work at home while having to take care of Martin.

LeBron James, in a playful mood, completely identified himself in Martin’s character with these words:

“Nobody understands our pain when we sick! Lol. I swear I'm like this when I'm down and out. @mrs_savannahrj be pissed with me!

The lighthearted post brings a very human side to the player considered by many to be the King of basketball. It’s almost incomprehensible that someone of James’ stature and wealth will have to look for someone to take care of him when he’s under the weather.

But regardless of status in life, the care from someone in the family is always precious and sought-after.

Geek Vibes Nation @GeekVibesNation On This Date In TV History with GVN: August 27



'MARTIN'



Premiered in 1992 aired for five seasons on Fox from 8/27/92 - 5/1/1997



The show starred Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, Thomas Mikal Ford, Tichina Arnold, Garrett Morris, and Jon Gries On This Date In TV History with GVN: August 27'MARTIN' Premiered in 1992 aired for five seasons on Fox from 8/27/92 - 5/1/1997The show starred Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, Thomas Mikal Ford, Tichina Arnold, Garrett Morris, and Jon Gries https://t.co/qYJ88TVqOI

While the post is a humorous message to his wife, Savannah, it’s also a little reminder that LeBron James is showing signs of basketball vulnerability. Already in his 19th season and now 37-years-old, the four-time NBA champion has had more injuries in the last few years than he did in the first 15.

The LA Lakers have placed LeBron James’ name on the injury list practically every day since he returned from an abdominal strain. At times, he has looked gassed and exhausted trying to carry the weight of the entire Laker nation on his aging shoulders.

The 17x All-Star may not really need help when he’s a little sick, but he surely needs the entire lineup to get better.

LeBron James will have his hands full as the LA Lakers’ schedule is about to get tougher

The LA Lakers are approaching the toughest part of their schedule.

After having one of the easiest schedules in the NBA in the first few months, things will start to get more challenging for the LA Lakers. After their lopsided home loss to the streaking Memphis Grizzlies, the Tinseltown squad will only have 16 more battles at Crypto.com Arena. The rest of their 25 games be played on the road, where the Lakers are only 7-9.

Also Read Article Continues below

The upcoming road games will feature a season-high six-game road trip in the East where games against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets are slated. If the Lakers are not able to solve their horrible tendencies that reappeared in their loss to the Grizzlies, LeBron James and crew could be in trouble.

Edited by Parimal