"Nobody wants to model their game after LeBron" - NBA fans spotlight LeBron James' 'bagless skillset' after Ace Bailey snubs him as role model

Fans reacted as Ace Bailey snubbed LeBron James as a role model. Bailey, projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is one of the top freshmen in the country. The 6-foot-10 wing draws comparisons with Kevin Durant, thanks to his height and versatile scoring ability.

On Thursday, he was asked for players he models his game after and why he chose them. Bailey expectedly listed Durant, along with two other NBA stars and a Hall-of-Famer, which didn't include James.

"Kevin Durant, Paul George and Jayson Tatum," Bailey answered with a smile. "I'll say (Tracy McGrady) too. T-Mac's in there. They create shots and put their teammates in situations they know they can succeed in. They can step up and be a leader."

Fans questioned Bailey leaving out LeBron James, given his description of the four players he listed. They joked about James' lack of dribble moves in isolation and penchant to drive the ball rather than take mid-range shots off the dribble. One tweeted:

"Nobody wants to model their game after (LeBron James) because he has no real skills, moves and can't shoot. He can't create his own shot and step up when his team really needs him to score. All he's good for is stat padding and choking in the clutch."

Others continued to question LeBron's skillset:

"To be fair here, he does have one signature move," one fan commented with James driving to the basket for a dunk.

"Ain't nobody want to model his game to LeBron," another added.

"Lmao no LeBron," a third commented.

Some fans came to the defense of LeBron, though, crediting his one-of-a-kind skillset and athleticism as the reason Ace Bailey left him off his list.

"I think it's more because it's pointless to try. Nobody has his build or physical attributes. Nobody modeled their game after (Shaquille O'Neal) either," one fan commented in support of the all-time leading scorer.

"No one can be LeBron; it's unrealistic. That's why," another fan agreed.

LeBron James continues dominant stretch versus Jazz

Despite fans continuing to doubt James, the four-time NBA MVP is still proving doubters wrong in his 22nd season in the league. In 14 games, James is averaging 23.5 points, 9.4 assists and 8.1 rebounds on 51.5% shooting.

On Tuesday, the LA Lakers won their sixth consecutive game, beating the Utah Jazz 124-118, due in large part to the performance of LeBron James. In 34 minutes, he scored 26 points and dished out 12 assists.

LeBron James and the Lakers will look to continue that streak when they take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. Los Angeles is on the second game of a three-game stretch at home before a two-game road trip to Phoenix and San Antonio.

