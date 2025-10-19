"Nobody wants to be Russ bro": Former NFL player takes brutal dig at Russell Westbrook's legacy with harsh criticism

Former MVP Russell Westbrook declined a player option with the Denver Nuggets at the end of the season. That made him an unrestricted free agent, and he remained unsigned throughout most of the offseason.

Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho on Thursday on the “Speak Easy” podcast took a brutal dig at Westbrook’s legacy with harsh criticism.

“How will we remember Russell Westbrook and will we remember Russell Westbrook?” Emmanuel Acho said [Start from 1:21:05]. “What’s the point of doing it [averaging triple-doubles multiple times] if it doesn’t amount to anything?”

“At the end of the day, in five years, are we going to talk about Russell Westbrook? Hell no!” Acho added. “Cos we have no reason to. … Nobody wants to be Russ.”

Westbrook agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million veteran’s minimum deal with the Kings. The 37-year-old point guard, known for his high-energy play, aligns with the Kings’ culture of effort emphasized by GM Scott Perry. In 75 games for the Nuggets last season, he averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals, while shooting 44.9% from the field (career-best 52% on 2-pointers).

Westbrook holds the record for most triple-doubles (203) and is among two players with 25,000+ points, 8,000+ rebounds and 8,000+ assists. He needs 506 points to surpass Oscar Robertson as the highest-scoring point guard and 75 assists to join the 10,000-assist club (currently 8th all-time).

What’s next for Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook joins Sacramento after their bench and secondary ball-handling were weak last season. The Kings were ranked near the bottom in assists from bench units, and Westbrook brings experience, playmaking and a “motor” that the front office seems intent on boosting.

Former Denver Nuggets guard Westbrook - Source: Imagn

His presence can also mentor younger guards. He can also become a safety valve when the starters need rest or alternative looks. Furthermore, at age 36 (turning 37 in Nov. 12), Westbrook is clearly in the “final runs” phase of his career and will likely want to chase meaningful wins and maybe a playoff push.

For the Kings, adding a big name, even with one past his peak, is a statement that they want to move from rebuilding to being able to compete now. The one-year deal gives the Kings flexibility, if Westbrook works, it’s a bonus, but if it doesn’t fit, they’re not locked in long term.

